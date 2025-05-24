Labubu dolls were pulled in British stores after demand increased.





According to the ITV News' MAHATIR PASHA report, stock limited stocks can be a marketing strategy.

After the demand for sewing toys soared, the sales of Labubu dolls were suspended at the UK store, the producers said.

Fans visited social media and shared a report on a long queue and a customer fighting to hold hands for the popular dolls and resellers with inflated prices.

The doll's cost is about 50, but some are reselled at Ebay. Some are provided as “Blind Box” and can only be found when purchasing and unpacking Labubu's design.

In the statement, the producer Pop Mart said: “As the demand for loved labubus increased, we have greatly increased customer turnouts on the restocking day.

Confused queue for labubu dolls around the world, including Amsterdam (left), Singapore (center) and the United States (right). Credit: tiktok / @kiyanaparisa @erabernama @abrahamruelas43

“To ensure everyone's safety and comfort, we will temporarily suspend the sale of all the stores of monster sewing toys until additional notification.

“We are working hard on the scenes to improve both shopping experiences in both stores and online.”

A woman who tried to buy Labubu at a store in one of London's Westfield Shopping Center said she witnessed a “real fight” when a customer waited for the latest drop.

“There are people in Bala Kla Bar, and you have to run to the front and catch all tickets surrounding workers,” she said.

The sewing person is often used as an accessory. Credit: CNN

The other woman reported that the reseller's goal was achieved at the Westfield store.

She said:

In addition to toys, the doll has become a fashion accessory. With Rihanna, Dua Lipa and Blackpink 'S Lisa with pictures used as a bag charm.

LOVE Island's Olivia Attwood also shared her love for Labubu.

LOVE Island Star Olivia Attwood with labubu dolls. Credit: tiktok / @oliviaattwood

Susannah Streeter, the money and market officer of Hargreaves Lansdown, restricts the basic stocks of Maker Pop Mart, which decided to limit flush stocks, and discloses it as a “drop” controlled online.

She told the ITV news: “The company often uses the lack of strategies to make the product more attractive and that fans actually want to get their hands quickly. This can be built online and store.”

According to Daniel O'Sullivan, the chief associate professor of Reddie & Grose, the decision of a pop -mart that will attract the product on the UK shelf can cause an increase in counterfeit goods.

“If you use the manufactured tribes or limited edition products, there will be people who always want to get into the gap whenever the demand surpasses the number of products,” he said.

Copycat products do not comply with safety rules, which can cause possible risks for consumers who can buy items as a toy for children.

In 2024, Labubus generated sales of 3 billion yuan (130 billion) (13 billion) of pop marts.

This doll was inspired by the Nordic folklore and was created by Kasing Lung, a Dutch illustrator from Hong Kong in 2015.

