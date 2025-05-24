Trump says that Us Steel will keep HQ to Pittsburgh in a sign that he will approve of the Nippon candidacy, based in Japan,





Washington President (AP), Donald Trump, said on Friday that US Steel would keep his head office in Pittsburgh in what he called a planned partnership which seemed to point out that hell approves a offer of Nippon Steel, based in Japan, to make a big investment in the emblematic American more, but to buy it purely.

However, Trumps' declaration has left vague as to if he approves Nippon Steels offers after having repeatedly sworn to block the agreement to prevent US Steel from being belonging to foreigners.

More recently, Trump suggested that Nippon Steel would invest in US Steel, not buy it, and a union official suggested on Friday that the federal government would play a role in the direction of the company in the future. But investors seemed to consider Trump's declaration as a sign that he approved a sort of fusion, suddenly pushing American actions and companies have published approving statements.

Japanese Steel said the partnership changed the game for US Steel and all its stakeholders, including the American steel industry, and the wider American manufacturing base. Us Steel said that he will remain American, and we will grow larger and stronger thanks to a partnership with Nippon Steel which provides massive investments, new technologies and thousands of jobs over the next four years.

Japanese Steels, nearly $ 15 billion, the offer of purchase of American steel was blocked by former president Joe Biden by leaving his duties and, after Trump became president, subject to another national security review by the foreign investment committee in the United States.

On Friday, in his statement, Trump said that after much consideration and negotiation, US Steel will remain in America and will keep its head office in the big city of Pittsburgh.

What Trump called a planned partnership will add $ 14 billion to the US economy, he said, although it is not clear what the terms of the agreement would be or which would control American steel as part of the arrangement. None of the two companies explained on Friday how the partnership would be structured.

The chief negotiator of the Japan price, Ryosei Akazawa, told journalists on Friday that he was looking closely at development. He said that Nippon Steel made a proposal that could earn the support of the US Steel and make a good investment for Japan and the United States

Josh Spores, the head of the Pennsylvania, the head of steel of the Americas for the researcher of raw raw materials, said that, from what he saw, this partnership is a green light for the acquisition.

US Steel's shares have jumped 21% on news and continued to increase in the secondary market trade.

The board of directors and shareholders of the US Steels and the Nippon Steels approved last year. He was opposed by the United Steelworkers Union. The union made no immediate comments on Friday.

A union official who challenged United Steelworkers leaders to support Nippon Steels Bid said on Friday that the federal government could play a major role in the agreement.

It looks like the transactions concluded, said Jason Zugai, vice-president of the local United Steelworkers Union in US Steels Irvin, near the finishing plant near Pittsburgh.

Zugai said he was relieved, happy and grateful.

He had not seen anything on paper but, he said, his understanding was that Nippon would make all the profits and that the federal government will have a golden chair which allows him to veto all the plans of idle or closure of the American steel factories.

The Steels headquarters still held us in order to buy it. To soften the agreement, Nippon Steel had offered a commitment of $ 2.7 billion to upgrade American steels two stove highs and promised not to import steel slabs that would compete with the facilities.

Nippon Steel also undertook not to make dismissals or plant closings for the duration of the existing labor agreement and to protect the best interests of American steel in commercial matters.

The CEO of the US Steels, David Burritt, warned last September that the blocking of Nippon Steels Bid would mean that Us Steel would largely move away from the investment in his two high stoves, a just outside Pittsburgh and one in Gary, in Indiana and that would raise serious questions on the headquarters at Pittsburgh.

No later than December, Trump said he was totally against American steel formerly large and powerful bought by a foreign company.

Then, in February, Trump suggested that Nippon Steel would not buy us from steel, as he had planned, but that he would rather invest in US Steel.

Last month, Trump ordered a new national security examination of Nippon Steels proposed by Bid.

Levy reported to Harrisburg, Pennsylvania. Follow Marc Levy on X: https://x.com/timelywriter

