Analysts warn the movement of iPhone production to us





Evercore ISI's main director general, Mark Mahaney, joins Varney & Co. to discuss his best stock choices while President Donald Trump threatens new prices on Apple and the European Union.

On Friday, President Donald Trump threatened a price on Apple for iPhones not manufactured in the United States, putting pressure on the technology giant to return manufacturing to America.

Analysts have said that the entire manufacturing of iPhones in the United States would take years to change production and more than double the cost for American consumers.

Wedbush Securities analyst Dan Ives said that the production of production in the United States would take five to 10 years and driving costs at around $ 3,500.

“We believe that the concept of apple producing iphones in the United States is a fairy tale that is not possible,” wrote Ives in a note on Friday.

Trump threatens 25% price on iPhones, 50% price on EU products in the middle of trade tensions

Analysts have said that the idea of ​​making iphones entirely in the United States would take years to change production and more than double the cost for American consumers. (Justin Sullivan / Getty Images)

The iPhone 16 Pro and the iPhone 16 Pro Max, the latest and most advanced smartphones in Apple, cost $ 1,000 and $ 1,200, respectively.

Trump warned that if iPhones are not manufactured in the United States, they will face a duty of at least 25%.

Apple unveils a historic investment of $ 500 billion in American manufacturing, innovation: “ bullish on the future ''

“I have informed Tim Cook of Apple for a long time that I expect their iPhone who will be sold in the United States of America will be manufactured and built in the United States, not in India, or anywhere else,” said Trump in an article on Truth Social. “If this is not the case, a rate of at least 25% must be paid by Apple in the United States”

Wedbush Securities analyst Dan Ives said that the production of production in the United States would take five to 10 years and driving costs at around $ 3,500. (Ming Yeung / Getty images)

Trump's threat occurred after CEO Tim Cook said in May that more than 50% of the products produced in the United States are currently coming from India to escape the prices imposed on China.

But iPhone production in India could increase up to 60% to 65% to this fall, Ives said.

“Cook being 10% of politicians and 90% CEO (maybe now, it's 25% / 75%), we think that AAPL will continue to sail in this complex tariff situation in a negotiation game, in particular the production of the iPhone 17 this fall,” he added.

Analysts have said that the idea of ​​making iphones entirely in the United States would take years to change production and more than double the cost for American consumers. (John Keeble / Getty Images)

Trump's price threat against Apple comes after meeting Cook at the White House on Wednesday.

Apple announced in February that it hired $ 500 billion in the US economy. It will involve building an AI advanced server manufacturing plant near Houston, as well as to double the company's advanced manufacturing fund from $ 5 billion to $ 10 billion.

Get Fox Affairs on the move by clicking here

TICKER SECURITY LAST CHANGES Change% AAPPL Apple inc. 195.27 -6.09 -3.02%

The technology giant also plans to establish an Apple manufacturing academy in Detroit, as well as hiring 20,000 new employees focusing on research and development, silicon engineering, artificial intelligence and automatic learning.

Andrea Margolis contributed to Fox Business to this report

