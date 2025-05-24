Oracle to buy $ 40 billion in Nvidia chips for Openais New Us Data Center





Oracle will spend around $ 40 billion for NVIDIA high performance computer flea to supply the new giant data center in the United States, while technological groups take place to build the large infrastructure necessary to underlie artificial intelligence models.

The Abilene site, in Texas, was presented as the first American Stargate project, the $ 500 billion data centers scheme led by Openai and SoftBank, and will provide 1.2 Gigawatts of power at the end of next year, making it one of the most important in the world.

Oracle would buy around 400,000 Nvidia GB200 chips its last superchip for the training and execution of AI systems and rent the computing power at the opening, depending on several people familiar with the problem.

The owners of sites, Crusoe and the American investment company Blue Owl Capital, have raised $ 15 billion in debt and equity to finance the Abilene project, which will include eight buildings. The land was inaugurated on the site in June of last year.

The data center should be fully operational by mid-201. Oracle agreed to rent the site for 15 years. Stargate, which made up earlier this year, has not invested in the site.

JPMorgan had provided most of the debt financing on two loans totaling $ 9.6 billion, according to people close to the issue, including a loan of $ 7.1 billion announced this week. Crusoe and Blue OWL invested around 5 billion dollars in cash separately.

Once finished, its scale will compete with Elon Musk's plans to extend its colossus data center in Memphis, Tennessee, to house around 1 million Nvidia chips. Until now, a large part of the data center has been built on the Nvidia H100 and H200 chips earlier, which are less powerful. Musk said this week that the next Colossus phase would be the first Gigawatt AI Training SuperClusive. Amazon builds a data center in the north of Virginia which will be greater than 1 GW.

The Abilene data center is a crucial step in the Openais movement to reduce its dependence to Microsoft. Previously, the start of $ 300 billion was based exclusively on the American software giant for its computing power, and a large piece of microsoft nearly $ 14 billion in Openai came in the form of cloud computing credits.

OPENAI and Microsoft have agreed to terminate their exclusivity agreement earlier this year after the start-up has become frustrated that its request for power has far exceeded the giants of American technology. The two groups are negotiating to determine how long Microsoft will keep license rights on Openais models.

Stargate will play a crucial role in the supply of the power of calculation future Openais. The large -scale company, presented as a huge infrastructure project to stimulate US IA industry, offers to collect $ 100 billion to spend on data centers projects, this figure increasing up to $ 500 billion in the next four years.

Openai and SoftBank each hired $ 18 billion in Stargate, which was unveiled in January by US President Donald Trump. Oracle and MGX, a sovereign heritage fund of Abu Dhabi, hired $ 7 billion to everyone, according to a person familiar with the issue.

The four groups would take action participations in the project, with SoftBank and Openai the majority owners, according to a second person knowing the issue. Stargate has so far been in charge of capital in any data center project.

Openai also widened its Stargate project abroad, with plans to build a massive water center with water that was announced as part of the Trumps Gulf tour last week. The AI ​​campus of 10 miles characteristic of the UAE-US, located in Abu Dhabi and built by Emirati Ai Company G42, should have 5 GW of data center equivalent to more than 2 million chipaker fleas ai Nvidia Nvidia of GB200.

Oracle did not immediately respond to a request for comments. Jpmorgan and Openai refused to comment.

