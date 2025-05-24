President Trump says that Nippon Steel and Us Steel conclude a partnership





New York CNN –

President Donald Trump announced a partnership between US Steel and the Japanese Japanese Japanese who, according to him, will maintain the headquarters in Pittsburgh and will attract $ 14 billion in investment towards the American economy.

This will be a planned partnership between United States Steel and Nippon Steel, which will create at least 70,000 jobs and add $ 14 billion to the American economy. Most of this investment will occur over the next 14 months, Trump posted on Social Verite on Friday.

Next Friday, Trump will visit the steel factory for a big rally, he said.

But the Trumps post included few details on what included in the agreement, such as it is really a partnership instead of an acquisition and the quantity of control would remain with US Steel.

Former President Joe Biden blocked the acquisition of $ 14.3 billion in his last week in power. The agreement has been controversial since its announcement for the first time in December 2023, the two sides of the political aisle opposed the foreign control of a formerly key component of American industrial power which fell in difficult times.

Trump found a rare convergence with Biden when he also started his mandate opposed to a pure and simple agreement. I don't want us to be a steel belonging to a foreign country. All they can have is an investment, said Trump.

But in March, the Trump administration reported that it could allow the agreement to conclude after having filed a request to extend two deadlines in an American trial Steel and Nippon Steel filed against the Foreign Investment Committee in the United States, which examines foreign investments for national security risks.

CFIUS launched an examination in the acquisition in April and submitted a recommendation to Trump to find out if one of the measures proposed by the companies would attenuate national security risks on Wednesday, Reuters reported. Japanese has increased its investment commitment to US Steels operations at 14 billion dollars, which would include a new, $ 4 billion crop in the United States, if its offer was Green, according to Reuters.

Us Steel was once a symbol of American industrial power, while it was the most precious company in the world and the first at a value of $ 1 billion, shortly after its creation in 1901. It was also crucial to the American economy and cars, household appliances, bridges and skyscrapers that indicated this force in a tangible way.

But he has suffered decades of decline since his height of the World War II. It is no longer the largest American stereen and a relatively minor employer, of which 14,000 US employees 11,000 are members of the United Steel Workers Union. But it is still not a company that politicians who like to speak of American greatness wanted to see the foreign hands fall, in particular in the politically significant state of the Pennsylvania.

Us Steel described Trump as a daring leader and a businessman in a statement on Friday. Us Steel will remain American, and we become bigger and stronger thanks to a partnership with Nippon Steel which provides massive investments, new technologies and thousands of jobs over the next four years, the company said in a statement in CNN.

The agreement had launched fierce opposition from the Union, saying that it feared that the Japanese will not maintain a long -term commitment to the remaining unionized factories.

In a press release Thursday, United Steel workers said that we allow us to sell steel in Japanese would be a disaster for American steel workers, our national security and the future of American manufacturing.

President Trump has publicly undertaken to block this sale since January 2024. We now exhort him to act decisively, by closing the door once and for all during this business sale of American acid workers and defending American manufacturing, the statement said.

But Pennsylvania's Republican Senator, Dave McCormick, applauded the partnership, claiming that he guarantees that US Steel remains under American control in a Friday press release, although he did not detail how the agreement would work. Democratic senator John Fetterman said that the initial agreement was a death sentence in a position on X on Friday.

Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro also praised the partnership, adding that he had discussed the transaction with Trump in recent days.

Throughout the process, I argued that my priority was to keep and develop jobs here in Pennsylvania and get the biggest investment we could for our Commonwealth, he said in a statement on Friday.

The US Steel title (NYSE: X) increased by 21% on Friday once the news was announced. CNN contacted US Steel, the USW and the Governor's office of Pennsylvania Josh Shapiros to comment.

This story has been updated with additional details and context.

