



Bangkok (AP) The Chinese government said on Friday that Trump's administrations would move to Harvard international students to harm the international position of the Americas, while anxious students and parents abroad were worried about what was going to go.

Among the two largest parts of the Harvard international student community are Chinese and Indian students. The University registered 6,703 international students in all its schools in 2024, according to school data, with 1,203 of those of China and 788 from India.

The move of Trump administrations, announced Thursday, was a hot topic on Chinese social media. The CCTV state broadcaster wondered if the United States would remain a higher destination for foreign students, noting that Harvard was already pursuing the United States government.

But with the long period of dispute, thousands of international students may have trouble waiting, said video surveillance comments.

He continued by saying that it becomes necessary for international students to consider other options when political uncertainty becomes the norm.

Educational cooperation with the United States is mutually beneficial and China is opposed to its politicization, said the spokesman for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Mao Ning, in a daily briefing in Beijing.

The relevant actions on the American side will only harm its own image and its international credibility, she said.

She added that China would firmly protect the rights and interests of Chinese students and academics abroad, but it did not offer details on the way it would in this situation.

Indian authorities say they are currently assessing the impact of the American order on Indian students who are already registered in Harvard, as well as those who aspire to study in the future, but have not published any declaration of criticism.

Chinese students in the United States previous point of tension

The question of Chinese students who studies abroad has long been a point of tension in the relationship with the United States. During the first term of Trumps, the Chinas Ministry of Education of Education warned students of the increase in refusal and shorter terms for visas in the United States

Last year, the Chinese Foreign Ministry protested that a number of Chinese students had been interviewed and sent home when they arrived at US airports.

Chinese state media has long played armed violence in the United States and portrayed America as a dangerous place. Some Chinese students choose to study in the United Kingdom or other countries rather than in the United States

Meanwhile, two Hong Kong universities have extended invitations to affected students. The Hong Kong University of Science and Technology has said that it would already welcome international students at Harvard and those who have been admitted to a press release. The University of the City of Hong Kong also made Harvard without mentioning by name.

Some people in China joked online that the University opens a branch in the northeast city of Harbin, whose name shares the same character as the name of Harvards in Chinese.

Wait -and -see

The higher education and career consulting firm based in Mumbai, Reachivy, receives anxious queries from the aspirants and their parents on the impact of the last decision of Trump's administrations.

The founder of the company, Vibha Kagzi, herself a former Harvard Business School, said that they advised students to stay calm and wait to see how the situation takes place as legal challenges were underway.

Harvard will reply, she said, adding that the situation remains fluid.

Kagzi, while recalling his days from 2010 at Harvard, said that the United States then welcomed international students and that its immigration policies supported educational aspirants.

Indian students should remain full of hope. Universities appreciate global talents and explore all the options to ensure the continuity of admission and learning, she said.

___

The writer Associated Press Kanis Leung in Hong Kong and researcher AP Shihuan Chen contributed. Roy reported to New Delhi.

The writer Associated Press Kanis Leung in Hong Kong and researcher AP Shihuan Chen contributed. Roy reported to New Delhi.

