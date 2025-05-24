STARMER looks at the UKS scraping 2 child benefit cap.





Keir Starmer is trying to abolish the two -child benefit cap to appease the Labor Party MP.

The British Prime Minister is rebelling by a back bench MP on welfare reform by announcing measures to solve child poverty. He said he wanted to find a way to completely scrape the two children's benefits in a personal dialogue.

According to civil servants, LIZ Kendall, a minister of work and pensions, is understood to in favor of abolishing the limit as with the Minister of Education.

However, the government's poverty strategy, which is expected to be published in the spring, has been delayed until autumn because of the cost of the cost of scratching the benefit cap.

Rachel Reeves is expected to raise taxes to strengthen government finances in the fall budget, but further cuts on welfare expenditures are considered another way to fill the fiscal holes.

The British government unexpectedly rose in April, rising unexpectedly as public expenditures rose, and are pushing pressure on Reeves next month.

Starmer suggested that this week's U -turn would like to bring more pension beneficiaries within the scope of benefits in a separate U -turn, suggesting the decision to remove the winter fuel pay from 10 million pensioners.

Next month, the MP will vote for his welfare cuts and about 80,000 people have lost access to disability benefits. Many claimants who need to be washed by themselves or help to supervise or promote the use of toilets are no longer qualified.

The Labor Party MP related to organizing the rebels does not agree with more than 160 proposals and plans to abstain or vote.

Starmer is mindful of the need to maintain a political party and suppress the rebellion against issues such as welfare, immigration and transformers, especially in his efforts to prevent the Right Party, especially in the reform of England.

The decision to finish the universal winter fuel payment in July is to save $ 1.5 billion. If you reverse some of these savings, Reeves has a problem, and if you remove the two children's caps, you will add 3 billion spheres.

Reeves is understood that it does not want to be announced too far in financial events when the policy pays the cost according to the policy of Fiscal Watchdog, a budget liability office.

According to the Foundation, about 4.8 million children are expected to be in the poor in 2029-30.

On the other hand, Morgan McSweeney, a Starmers employee, is carefully understood to raise too many basis for welfare to appease the Labor Party MP. According to a survey last year, 60 % of the public, including more than 80 % of conservatives and reform voters, supported the upper limit of two children.

Reeves was bruised with the ministers about controlling public spending as part of the review, and the allies of the prime minister said:

Kendall's allies said the winter fuel movement was welcomed by the Labor Party MP, but the bold behavior of child poverty is more likely to support the reform due to the benefits of disease and disability. Child poverty is related to the debate, they said.

Senior Secretary, close to Starmer, agreed. WEVE had to do something about child poverty.

