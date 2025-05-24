



Two women attempted to raise legal challenges for 11 hours to prevent British sovereignty to Mauritius.

The British Charossians Bertrice Pompe (54) and Bernadette Dugasse (68) were born on the largest island, and Diego Garcia sweared to fight to realize his dreams of birth.

They were ordered to prevent the British government from signing a contract with Mauritius early on Thursday morning. But at the end of that day, another judge liberated the ban and the agreement to give the last African colony of the UK was sealed.

Most of the falls are focused on the British cost of renting Diego Garcia, the British Air Force, and the recognition of the security threat of the Maurities with China, but many Charossians feel a side job.

The most important of their concerns is that Diego Garcia is exempt from the profit rights of Charossians, which are included in this contract, and the Mauritius government will not be properly done by them.

Dugasse, one -second when her family had to move to Sey Shell, said she was heartbroken on Friday. She did not know how to put it on the night before winning, and in the morning we were betrayed by the British government, she said.

I will have to keep fighting with the British government until they accept it to settle there. [on Diego Garcia]. Do you know if you can stay around for fighting? I don't think I can make it for a long time because I'm older, older and lost my strength.

The existence of a military base was the reason that when Britain gave the latter independence in 1968, the Chagas system was renamed the Indian Ocean territory. The UK forced up to 2,000 people for being described as a crime of humanity.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs notorically announced Charossians with Tarzan, Banto Friday and Pompe, which is only six months after the family was expelled.

She said: we were ignored, we were invisible, and we did not exist. They do not even mention us. When they deported us, everything was hidden [as if] There was no human on the island and there were no men on Friday. And they do not say it 1748097738They are not pronounced [same] Words, but with their actions they do the same. I kept being cheated.

Given the historical treatment of the British, legal challenges may seem strange to keep England under the control of England, but women explained that it was intended to be a temporary contract.

Dugasse said it would be for the time being until we could manage the island directly. She compared the contract to go out of the frying pan and added to the fire. And as your grandparents said: The devil you know is better than the devil you don't know.

She said that many of Mauritius' Charossians support this deal. In the past, they forgot that they were campaigns against the Mauritius government about throwing them away in rough houses and dirty places.

POMPE and Dugasse promised to continue fighting by calling MPs voting through parliament and court. I still feel hope, POMPE said. [Thursday] It was a little disappointment, but since then we have been supported by other Charossian groups, especially.

I will continue to work with my lawyers and bring other events. So it wasn't over until a fat woman sang.

The government did not mention Chaossians in Thursday press release. Given the ruling of the International Court, the agreement described the agreement as a legal necessity, and the ruling has secured the future of the strategically important Diego Garcia base.

