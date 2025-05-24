The UK considers that pensioners impose taxes to prevent winter fuel payments.





In accordance with the plans considered in the Downing Street, all pensioners can recover winter fuel payments, which are recovered from high -income pensioners through tax returns.

Government officials have confirmed that this week, Keir Starmer has been restricting the U -turn decision to abolish all pension beneficiaries over the past few years, and then limited to those who are already receiving pension credit.

Starmer said last week, more pensioners would like to receive payments after receiving a reversal of policies with voters in the British election this month after about 10 million people benefited last winter.

However, Downing Street said that this can happen at a financial event, which is expected to be a budget for the fall, and the final decision will be made.

It would be very complicated to create a new means of paying for winter fuel payments, and the ministers are considering simpler options, and officials said they restored to universal benefits and then recovered money when high -income pensioners filled their tax declarations.

Many options are being taken into account, and one of them is a public official who is close to discussion. Payment is 200-300 per year per year.

Former Tori Osborne took a similar approach, and this week was approved by the former Labor Party, Ed Balls.

What they need to do is to restore the winter fuel allowance to everyone and then withdraw from the highest income pension beneficiaries, Balls said.

He talked about the political currency podcast co -sponsored with Osborne, and Balls told former Tory Chancellor. You can do so because you have done it as a child's benefits, and because the income pension beneficiaries will pay taxes, you get income information.

The reduction of winter fuel payment was announced by the Minister of Rachel Reeves, a few weeks after the July general election, and limited the benefits of the UK and Wales as a pension beneficiary who received the Sudan Test Pension Credit.

This reform has eliminated more than 11,800 people a year and more than 18,000 people for couples. Analysts said it would be complicated to expand the payment qualifications because there is no simple way to identify households with income rather than cutoffs on pension credit.

suggestion

Analysts said that modeling for winter fuel payments for the withdrawal of children's benefits from high earners will be no problem.

High -income children's claims (HICBC), where children benefit recipients pay their income after certain thresholds, have been controversial since they were introduced in 2010, and some famous events occurred at the Tax Court on Taxation.

Emma Rawson, a public policy director at the Association of Taxation Technicians, is not wise for the government to use HICBC as a model to limit the access to winter fuel payments. Said.

She added that, as the ball suggests, all high -income pensioners do not need to write their own tax return.

