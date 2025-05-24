



CNN –

On Friday, the Trump administration made the order to start mitigating the sanctions against Syria, marking a major change in policy after US President Donald Trump is committed earlier this month to cancel the measures during a trip to the Middle East.

Managers of the Trump administration had made silent commitments for months to open the way to the relief of sanctions to help the nation recover years from a devastating war and to rebuild after the reversal of the ousted Bashar al-Assad leader.

On Friday, the US Treasury Department said that Syria had received a general license that authorizes transactions involving the Syrian government, as well as the Central Bank and public enterprises.

The GL25 license authorizes transactions prohibited by the Syrian sanctions regulation, effectively rising sanctions against Syria and will allow new investment and private sector activities in accordance with the first first America strategy, she said in a press release.

The US State Department simultaneously issued a 180 -day derogation under the Caesar law to ensure that sanctions do not hinder investments and do not advance restoration and reconstruction efforts, Secretary of State Rubio said in a statement.

Rubio has declared that derogations will facilitate the supply of electricity, energy, water and sanitation, and will allow a more effective humanitarian response through Syria.

Today's actions represent the first step in delivery of the presidents' vision of a new relationship between Syria and the United States, said Rubio.

During his stay in Saudi Arabia last week, where he met the acting president of the Syrias Ahmed Al-Sharaa, Trump announced that the sanctions against Syria would quickly be deleted, taking certain officials by surprise and triggering a race through the US government to implement the decision,

Rubio said that shortly after, the United States issued derogations from sanctions in Syria, which are currently required by law. Meanwhile, the administration is engaged in a complicated technical examination of sanctions, which should take weeks, officials said at the time.

If we make enough progress, we have married to see the law repealed, because you will find it difficult to find people to invest in a country when they are in six months, sanctions could return. Were not there yet. It's premature, said Rubio.

Speaking in Saudi Arabia, Trump said that he had made the decision to raise sanctions after talking with Saudi crown prince Mohammed Bin Salman and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Saudi officials had coordinated behind the scenes on the subject for months, which argued that the abolition of sanctions would stimulate the Syrian economy and help stabilize the whole region.

The Turkish government has also had contact with the United States on Syria and experienced the work carried out to see if the lifting of the sanctions was possible, said a familiar source with the case. The Turkish government has expressed its support for these efforts.

But all the American allies in the region were not in favor of the place where Trump was heading: Israel had opposed this decision and Trump ignored their objections.

An Israeli official said previously to CNN that when Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had met Trump in Washington in April, he asked the president not to suppress sanctions against Syria, saying that he feared that this leads to a rehearsal of the events of October 7, 2023, when activists led by Hamas attacked Israel.

Trump recognized last week that he did not question Israel about the repair of sanctions in Syria.

I thought it was the right thing to do, he said by finishing his visit to the Middle East.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/2025/05/24/middleeast/us-moves-to-ease-sanctions-syria-trump-intl-hnk The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos