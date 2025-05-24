I drove 242 miles by electric vehicle from the British beach village, but it was hell.





Keir Starmer wants an electric vehicle to dominate the UK's automotive industry by 2030, but it is necessary to do a lot of work because the latest experience SNAFFERNE electric chargers are rich. But what happens if there are many malfunctions? (Image: Getty)

After owning an electric vehicle for a year, I think I'm getting used to charging publicly. But a recent incident showed how much Britain was installed in the dynamic gasoline warfare switch by 2030.

Last week, I returned from the British beach rest in Somerset's Minehead and returned to Kent's hometown, Folkestone. According to the Google map, the journey itself is 242 miles and it takes about 4.5 hours without traffic and stop off. My 20 Plate Mercedes EQC does not require a fee and can do 235 miles, so I expected a quick stomach in the service station on the way home.

The electric vehicle itself is a clever small machine, and is well known in advance from a few miles away and guides you to the nearest charging point. Among them, there is a network of highway throughout the country. Most car brands allow you to download apps that tell you that enough cars are charged to complete your preliminary journey. And when we had a great experience on the way to Minehead, we didn't expect such hiccups to the trekking back home.

In an inbound trip, we stopped at Amesbury Service Station, a modern complex with many drive -through options for lunch and a 120 -mile car within 30 minutes. In the case of privilege, it costs about 30 times. This is what many EV drivers expect to quickly charge convenience.

Grid service charging point was excellent. So when we saw a quick charging infrastructure in a different route house, we thought it would stop for 15 minutes on the way. Oh, how wrong I was.

Our first stop is almost all EV points in the M4's Leigh Delamere service station. But in a true British style, a parking space was gathered to discuss the ominous when four to five drivers gathered around the parking space.

This charger is slowly slowed down and if the other user connects, it will slow down. So we waited for 30 minutes and got within 40 miles, and we decided to move to another service point of hunting.

A lot of time has been wasted

We were convinced that we were heading to the Chieveley service by adding 57 miles more along the road and operating a fast charger. But when we arrived, we saw that the parking lot crew was rather stressed and many EV users were standing again. In this case, some chargers were found to be malfunctioned. Some did not receive card payments and others did not recognize that cars were blocked. It was difficult to know if it actually worked.

In the state of the number of calls and the remaining space remaining, the charger could be reset and eventually became a spokesman for Chieveley's EV community. We weren't enough miles to get home, and we'll be able to create the next fare point. So when we used Options Limited, we decided to do our best and maintain hope.

When we waited, many EVs were around the parking lot when many EVs could see that many people were having trouble. The desperate vehicle had to be parked in the standard parking lot and waited.

When we sat in the curb and waited for the pump to be reset, my mother and son, who returned to West Country at Heathrow Airport, were disappointed to know that EV points would not work. If there was only 15 miles left, I had to wait for the resolution. After a long, no problem from Los Angeles to England, their only travel problem was related to electric vehicles.

Electric vehicles will come to the foreground of British automobiles by 2030, and over time when the infrastructure is released (image: getty).

Nearly an hour later, our charger finally recognized the car and finally seemed to be charged. Despite the relief, we have already added a long journey with a four -year -old child who was wasteful of a 1.5 -hour claim and suffered from travel disease.

Did you need such a painful experience? In short, it's not the answer. The charger is currently in almost all highway service stations, but it is never clear whether it will be slow or fast until it arrives. This is to avoid, avoid chargers and get used to chargers unless you do long miles in EV every day.

And like many types of techniques, the situation often breaks down, damages or malfunctions. When people rely on them, are there faster backup reboots in such a public service station?

Keir Starmer announced that automakers will stop selling new gasoline cars and diesel cars, except for hybrids that can be sold by 2035 by 2030 last month. According to the government, EV demand has risen to a 40% increase in last year. And I can believe it.

However, the infrastructure needs to be improved 10 times and can be accessed by fast charger everywhere. And for people living in residential areas with no driveway or street parking, more work should be done to have the right equipment. Those who travel long on EV hope that this event will be a one -time.

