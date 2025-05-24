Watch: Trump signs decrees to accelerate the development of American nuclear energy





The president of Washington (AP), Donald Trump, signed the executive decrees intended on Friday to quadruple nuclear energy production over the next 25 years, a objective of experts claims that the United States is very unlikely to reach.

To accelerate the development of nuclear energy, orders grant the American authority of the Energy Secretary to approve the advanced conceptions and projects of the reactors, removing the authority of the independent security agency which regulated the American nuclear industry for five decades.

The order comes as the demand for electricity increases in the middle of a boom of the eagerly energy data centers and artificial intelligence. Technology companies, venture capital, states and others are in competition for electricity and contract the country's electricity network.

We had enough electricity to win the AI's arms race with China, said interior secretary Doug Burgum. What we do in the next five years related to electricity will determine the next 50 years in industry.

However, it is unlikely that the United States will be able to quadruple its nuclear production within the time limit that the White House specified. The United States has no new generation reactors operating commercially and two new major reactors have been built from zero in almost 50 years. These two reactors, in a nuclear power plant in Georgia, were completed late and at least $ 17 billion on the budget.

Trump is enthusiastic

When signing the oval office, Trump, surrounded by industry leaders, qualified a hot industry “, adding,” his time for nuclear, and was going to do it very large.

Burgum and other speakers said that the industry had stagnated and was stifled by excessive overcrowding.

Mark this day on your calendar. This will put the clock back on more than 50 years of over-regulation of an industry, “said Burgum, who chairs the new Trump energy domination council.

The orders would reorganize the independent nuclear regulatory committee to guarantee faster exams of nuclear projects, including a deadline of 18 months for CNRC to act on industry applications. The measures also create a pilot program intended to place three new online reactors by July 4, 2026 in 13 months and invoke the Defense Production Act to allow emergency measures to ensure that the United States has the fuel of the reactor necessary for a modernized nuclear energy sector.

The administration is focused on stimulating nuclear as an affordable, reliable, safe and secure power, said Michael Kratsios, director of the White House and Technological Office. Executive orders send a signal that America will resume, said Kratsios. The energy secretary, Chris Wright, has echoed this feeling on social networks, displaying that more reliable, secure and affordable sources of energy such as geothermal energy, nuclear gas and natural gas are the key to remaining the world's energy center.

Trump has signed a wave of decrees promoting oil, gas and coal on the planet when burned to produce electricity. Nuclear reactors generate electricity without emitting greenhouse gases. Trump said the reactors are safe, but have not mentioned the climatic advantages.

The order of reorganization of the CNRC will include significant staff reductions but is not intended to dismiss the CNRC commissioners who direct the agency. David Wright, a former elected representative of South Carolina and commissioner for public services, chairs the panel of five members. His mandate ends on June 30, and it is not clear if it will be renewed.

Critics have trepidations

Critics say that the movements of the White House could compromise security and violate legal frameworks such as the Atomic Energy Act. Compromising the independence of the CNRC or fully encouraging it to bypass could weaken the agency and make regulations less effective, said Edwin Lyman, director of nuclear security to the Union of Scientists concerned.

“In simple terms, the American nuclear industry will fail if security is not a priority,” he said.

A number of countries accelerate efforts to concede to licenses and build a new generation of small nuclear reactors to meet an increasing demand for electricity and to provide them without carbon. Last year, the Congress adopted legislation that former President Joe Biden signed to modernize the granting of new reactor technologies so that they can be built more quickly.

This month, Thepower Company in Ontario, Canada began to build the first of the four small nuclear reactors.

Valar Atomics is a developer of nuclear reactors in California. The founder and CEO, Isaiah Taylor said that nuclear development and innovation in the United States have been slowed down too much administrative formalities, while Russia and China accelerate. He said he was the most enthusiastic about the mandate that the Department of Energy accelerates the pace of innovation.

The CNRC is currently examining applications with companies and public services wishing to build small nuclear reactors to start providing power in the early 2030s. Currently, the CNRC expects its opinions to take three years or less.

Radiant Nuclear is a clean energy startup based in El Segundo, California, which builds a nuclear microoréactor. The head of the farm, Tori Shivanandan, said that the support of the administration in the advanced nuclear industry will help ensure its success and that the executive orders mark a moment of the nuclear energy.

