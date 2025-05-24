



Your support will help us tell the story

Independence, from reproductive rights to climate change, has a basis for the development of stories. Whether we investigate the finance of ELON Musk's Pro-Trump PAC, produce the latest documentary 'The Word', we know how important it is to parse the facts in the message, whether American women are fighting for American women fighting for reproductive rights.

At such an important moment in American history, we need a reporter on the ground. Through donations, we can continue to send journalists to talk to both sides of the story.

Independence is trusted by Americans overall political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news media, we choose to see and analyze Americans in Paywalls. We think that everyone should be able to use quality journalism.

Your support creates all the differences

Zoo across the UK is the target of new animal welfare regulations and needs a wider enclosure to end old practices.

The reforms published by the environment, food and rural business (Defra) commemorate the first modernization of the zoo standard for more than 10 years.

The new standard aims to improve widespread welfare of species, from snow -covered owls and golden eagles to elephants, stingrays and octopus. Especially elephants will benefit quite large habitats.

This regulation will also prohibit the long -term tering of the prey of prey, the practice of criticism of animal welfare advocates. There will also be a common practice that allows visitors to touch fish and bipolar, such as beams and octopus.

Sumatra tiger CRISPIN, participated in the annual stock take of the ZSL London Zoo (PA) in the center of London

“We welcomed the change to the early stages of the extensive government initiative to implement the most ambitious welfare reforms in one generation, and this reform suggests a promise to improve animal life in captivity and satisfy their demands in the zoo environment.

The zoo and aquarium will adapt to change in the face of two years of timeline, which should improve conservation standards and safety measures when maintaining dangerous animals.

Baroness Hayman said: We are the country of animal lovers, and our best zoo and aquarium are a world leader who sets the standard for how to maintain wild animals.

Today's long reform has laid the foundation for a more powerful and more merciful future for all zoos and aquariums and their protected animals.

This is the first step in our promise to convey the most ambitious animal welfare reform in one generation.

We were confirming that all sectors had the tools needed to thrive, which is essential for the mission of providing our economic growth and improving life for people from all over the country according to the change plan.

JUE JUD of more than 130 zoos and aquariums, Ju Jue JUD, said that members are working closely with DeFRA officials to meet the updated standards.

The new standard is an important stage of legal requirements, and the British are becoming a global leader of the zoo and aquarium, she said.

We see what is published today, demonstrate the government and sector's devotion to the highest level of animal management, and help zoos and aquariums continue to fight for nature.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.independent.co.uk/news/uk/home-news/new-zoo-rules-uk-animal-welfare-petting-elephants-b2756754.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos