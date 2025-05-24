I say Smuggler is an easy way to bring immigrants to England from the yacht.





Annabel Deas, Hayley Mortimer and Kirstie Brewer

BBC News Long Western Audio

Bbc

The former British soldier, who became a smugglers, told the BBC how they transported dozens of Vietnamese immigrants to the private marina in the southeastern British village.

The man was convicted in 2019 and sent to jail, but we found that smugglers are still using similar paths and methods. It was described by the border as “actually about danger.”

Personal Marina said, “There is no more security than the caravan site,” he said to us. The other said. [people smuggling] accident”.

Former holders and smugglers, which we call Nick, also explained whether he smuggled Albanians into the ferry, and explained whether immigrants entered the truck in the mid -range company in the UK.

Nick said that the smuggling route by yachts and ferry was “easy” and “low risk.”

He said, “I was angry.” He insisted that he knew those who used the path and methods for the past year.

He said that it was “meaningless” to convict him. Authorities will not improve security to prevent smugglers, he said.

Border Force is responsible for securing 11,000 miles of British coastline, but the security of the port and Marinas told the BBC with the private operator.

“We patrol 24 hours a day, 7, and we do pre -prevalence, reactivity and operation,” he said.

Nick's story is a particularly amazing example of how British citizens are involved in trade with international people.

Charlie Eastware of the border force said, “His story and confession are about the danger of the British around those who are smuggled and irregular.” We will see the vulnerability [Nick] He confirmed. ”

Unlike many immigrants crossing the British waterway from a small boat, the majority of Nick's transported people did not want the authorities to officially claim asylum. Arriving on the UK coast, they wanted to disappear into the black economy anonymously. Nick said that Vietnamese immigrants would work on cannabis farms.

Nick also traveled with them -it's rare to capture yachts.

In 2009, Albanian friends, who met an Albanian friend at the construction site, started when they recruited him. Nick's pale complexion and British passports will help to avoid the doubt of the border authorities.

The friend we call MATT suggested that I will pay the Nick 3,500 for all immigrants smuggled into the UK. Nick was working as a self -employed building at the time, but the business was withdrawn due to the financial conflict in the late 2000s, and he was struggling to meet the end. He had a baby on the way and desperate to provide them, he said.

MATT simply talked with the BBC and confirmed the details of the story of Nick, but did not conduct a full interview because he asked for a payment.

At first, Nick hid in his car's boots to pick up immigrants hiding near the French Perry port.

He said immigrants tended to be Albanian male, he said he had no right to work in England. They often crossed the English channel and were missed three to four times, adding only to be expelled every time. In a place like Sri Lanka, some of his other passengers tried to insist on asylum, he said.

In the ferry, Nick chose a truck that can be easily found by another smuggling gang member waiting in dry land. Nick said he would send a photo to share the license plate.

Then tell an immigrant to climb on the truck. “You give him a knife and cut one side like V.”

Getty image

The immigrants hidden in Nick's car flocked to the cross channel ferry, where they jumped into the truck.

The atmospheric gang follows the truck when the truck is unloaded and eventually collects immigrants when the immigrant stops. Nick said the truck driver would have never known.

“I'm telling you how easy it is now,” he said to us. He insisted that he would never have been caught. Nick eventually spent five months in prison in France.

Matt was also sentenced to seven years in prison. In order not to pay the smugglers, the migrants jumped out of the fast -moving truck and stopped.

Nick reunited with MATT, which was awarded early release in 2017, and the pairs began to smuggle people again by crossing the channel.

But this time, Nick said that Vietname ethnic immigrants were in charge of seeing the arrival of the arrival in France by a yacht in Ramsgate Marina.

Nick was brokered by one of MATT's contacts, Nick told us, a Vietnamese woman we call LIN. She lived in England for more than 10 years and spent time behind the bar to raise cannabis and eliminate drug trafficking.

Nick said she paid 12,000 people per immigrant.

'People will hate me'

Nick, who navigates the English passage with his father, knew that Ramsgate Marina was a big and security place that no one had seen. He explained that when he was a registered member of Marina, there was no reason for someone to doubt it.

He was also a great place to maintain a tab for the union and progress of the Border Force Agents.

Nick, who claims to be a private marinas in the English beach village, still claims to be a hot spot, saying, “People will hate me because they are smuggling.” “When they listen, there will be a problem.”

Emma Lynch / BBC

Ramsgate's border vessel in May 2025

Two Harbourmasters, who speak anonymously with the BBC, agreed with Nick.

One based on ESSEX, he compared security to the caravan site and said someone could hide the people “easily” on the boat.

“In the peak season, it will be very easy to do this when many people come in and out of the busy marina,” he said.

Thanet District Council, who is in charge of Ramsgate Marina, said in Kent that it is a border, not a personal port called “the forefront of immigration and illegal activities.”

The spokesman said, “The staff of the port and the port are alert and reported directly to the border, which is watching concerns or doubts.”

There are hundreds of ports and marina in the UK, and the border is not expected to have a fixed being for all, said Force's Charlie Eastouch.

But we are receiving “really good information” from the maritime community that the unit responds, he added. “We must be able to respond to information so that we can use the resources of the entire UK.”

We also talk with the former border captain Tony Smith. Tony Smith told us that the “major” of agency resources is now deployed to the small boat operating command.

“What I prefer is that it is certainly that it is clear that the entire British coastline can be arranged more broadly and the threat can be identified.

More than 12,500 people died of record numbers of immigrants to cross the UK waterway from small boats by 2025 and to create dangerous intersections in 2024.

Small boat intersections are different from Nick. Most immigrants want to be rescued by looking at the border to claim asylum in England. Smugglers are not on the boat, and immigrants are often attracted by immigrants who receive a fee discount.

The number of immigrants involved in operations such as Nick 'S is more difficult to fix because there is no estimated estimation on how many illegal immigrants in the United Kingdom enters the United Kingdom through small ports, marines and ports.

Getty image

Border Force Resources focuses on those who claim asylum by crossing the channel from a small boat.

Nick said that he would carefully plan his trip to France, focusing on the advantageous assistants and weather conditions that started sailing in Kent after the dark. He headed to the individual marina, yacht club and other prudent places around Dunkirk to collect Vietnamese immigrants driving in Paris Safe House. He usually said he would smuggle four per travel.

He said he would return to Ramsgate early before he shined. Immigrants will be hidden in the boat cabin until the next evening until one of the smuggling gangs gather them under the dark cover.

But Nick recalled that he had to take his eyes off. For a while, he had to switch from Ramsugate to another because one of the port employees found “foreigners” around him, saying that there was a “foreign” around him.

Emma Lynch / BBC

Nick said it would sail from Ramsgate to France and return under the dark cover.

But he was able to continue his rumors for up to 18 months before he was caught.

The police unit, which solves serious organizational crimes, had been watching him for several months. At the end of 2018, police officers found Nick's sailing with four Vietnamese people on the boat. Nick was prosecuted as a conspiracy to promote foreigners' illegal entry in the United Kingdom and later sentenced to eight years in prison.

Vietnamese woman Lin, who paid him, received the same sentence. They all denied the charges, but Albanian MATT was convicted and was sentenced to less than five years and four months.

“I regret a lot but I don't know that it was different,” Nick said.

“Anyway, I always think I went out for self -destruction.”

He was recently recovered to prison for violating the condition of the license. Matt and LIN live in prison and live in England.

