Iran and the United States have achieved “progress but not conclusive” during the fifth cycle of negotiations in Rome Overtehrans by quickly advancing the nuclear program, said the mediator of Oman.

Badr al-Busaidi's remarks suggested that the negotiations between the two parties would continue.

But blocking progress is Washington's requirements that Iran completely stops enriching uranium, which Tehran called a “red line” and insists that his program must continue.

“The fifth round of the American talks in Iran ended today in Rome with certain progress but not conclusive,” wrote al-Busaidi on X.

“We hope to clarify the remaining problems in the coming days, to allow us to progress towards the common goal of achieving a lasting and honorable agreement.”

The Iranian Minister of Foreign Affairs, Abbas Araghchi, said on Iranian state television after the talks that al-Busaidi presented ideas that will be transmitted to the capitals of the two nations “without creating any commitment to each side”.

“These negotiations are too complex to be resolved during two or three meetings,” he said. “I hope that in the following rounds, especially given the best understanding of the positions of Islamic republics, we can reach solutions that allow talks to progress.”

The United States was again represented in the envoy of Bymiddle East Steve Witkoff and Michael Anton, director of planning of state departments.

They had no immediate comments afterwards, but the Iranian side said that Witkoff had started early from the negotiations held at the Omani Embassy.

Enrichment a key snack

Translections seek to limit Iran's nuclear program in exchange for the lifting of some of the overwhelming economic sanctions that the United States has imposed.

President Donald Trump has repeatedly threatened tolerance air strikes targeting Iran's nuclear installations if an agreement is not concluded.

Meanwhile, Iranian officials could increasingly warn a nuclear weapon with their stock of uranium enriched at levels close to the quality of weapons.

“Iran certainly does not produce nuclear weapons, but Iran has undertaken activities in recent years which position it better to produce them, if it chooses it,” said a new report from the US Defense Intelligence Agency.

“These actions reduce the time necessary to produce enough weapon quality uranium for a first nuclear apparatus to probably less than a week.”

However, Iran months would probably still take months to make a workers' bomb, according to experts.

Enrichment remains the key discord. At one point, Witkoff suggested that Iran could enrich uranium at 3.67%, then started to say later that all Iranian enrichment must stop.

This position on the American side has hardened over time.

Asked about the negotiations, the spokesperson for the State Department, Tammy Bruce, said “We think we are going to succeed” in the talks and on the push of Washington without enrichment.

An idea has been floated so far which could allow Iran to stop enrichment in the Islamic Republic, but maintain a uranium supply could be a consortium in the Middle East supported by regional countries and the United States.

There are also several countries and the International Atomic Energy Agency offering low -enrichment uranium that can be used for peaceful purposes by countries.

However, the Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs has maintained enrichment must continue within the country's borders and a similar proposal for fuel exchange failed to gain ground in negotiations in 2010.

Meanwhile, Israel has threatened to hit Irans' nuclear installations by themselves if they feel threatened, further complicating the regional tensions already increased by the war in Gaza.

Araghchi warned earlier this week that Iran would take “special measures” to defend its nuclear sites if Israel continued to threaten them, while warning the United States, he would consider him as an accomplice of any Israeli attack.

The 2015 2015 nuclear agreement with global powers, known as the Common Complete Action Plan (JCPOA), capped the level of reward of Teherans to 3.67% and reduced its stock of uranium to 300 kilograms.

This level is sufficient for nuclear power plants, but below the levels of quality of weapons of 90%.

Since the agreement collapsed in 2018 with the unilateral withdrawal of Trump from the United States from the agreement, Iran has abandoned all the limits of its program and enriched uranium up to 60% of purity, a short technical step in weapons quality levels.

