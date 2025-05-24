Trump signs executive orders to stimulate the rebirth of American nuclear energy | Trump administration





Friday, Donald Trump signed a series of decrees intended to stimulate a rebirth of nuclear energy thanks to the construction of new reactors which, according to him, would meet the electricity demands of data centers for artificial intelligence and other emerging industries.

Orders represented the last foray for presidents in the policy underlying the electricity supply of the Americas. Trump declared a national energy emergency during his first day in power and moved to cancel a ban implemented by Joe Biden on new natural gas export terminals and extend oil and gas drilling in Alaska.

Nuclear does not carry oil and gas carbon emissions, but produces radioactive waste that the United States does not have an installation to storing permanently. Certain environmental groups have security problems concerning reactors and their supply chain.

Trump has signed four orders intended to accelerate the approval of nuclear reactors for the purposes of defense and AI, reforming the nuclear regulation commission in order to quadruple electricity production over the next 25 years, reorganize the regulatory process to have three reactors operating by July 4, 2026 and increase investments in the industrial basis of technology.

Mark this day on your calendar. This will return the stopwatch over more than 50 years of over-regulation of an industry, said the interior secretary, Doug Burgum, during an Oval Office event where Trump signed the orders.

President Trump here is committed to the domination of energy today, and part of this energy domination is that we have enough electricity to win the AI ​​arms race with China.

High-level accidents in nuclear power plants in the United States and abroad aroused public opposition to nuclear energy during the decades, but Trump described technology as very safe.

However, the effort of the government's ministry of efficiency to reduce the federal workforce created SNAFUS as the temporary layoffs of certain employees of the National Nuclear Security Administration, which oversees the American nuclear arsenal. It is also feared to hinder a long nuclear waste cleaning operation in the state of Washington.

In Congress, the Republican Allies prevail have decided to implement its energy policies and repeal the Bidens.

A bill on tentacular taxes adopted by representatives this week modifies the rules for tax incentives created under Biden for central energy renewable energy in order to make them available only for projects that start construction within 60 days of the promulgation of invoices and are completed by 2028.

But nuclear power plants only have to be under construction by 2028, a less strict directive.

