Trump warms up in Japanese Steel, support support with US Steel | Trump administration





Donald Trump threw his weight behind a partnership between US Steel and Nippon Steel, months after insisting that he was completely against an offer of 14.9 billion dollars of the Japanese company for his American rival.

While the American president stopped unless he was taking control of the takeover, he announced the two companies on social networks on Friday.

Trumps the predecessor, Joe Biden, had blocked the acquisition of Nippons from US Steel, citing national security problems, in his last few weeks in power. The Trump administration has since examined the proposal.

As part of the arrangement announced by Trump on Friday, US Steel would remain in the United States, with its headquarters in Pittsburgh, he said, announcing its intention to organize a large gathering in the state next week.

This will be a planned partnership between United States Steel and Nippon Steel, which will create at least 70,000 jobs and add $ 14 billion to the American economy, the president on TRUTH social, his social network said. Most of this investment will occur over the next 14 months.

US Steel's shares climbed by 21% while investors interpreted Trumps publishing on Truth Social to signify that Nippon Steel had received his approval for his long takeover, the last major obstacle for the agreement.

Us Steel continued to increase after opening hours and reached $ 54, a little less Japanese Steels $ 55 per share of the offer made at the end of 2023. Although no details have been published, investors have expressed the confidence that the conditions would be similar to those agreed in 2023. The investors finally declared that US Steel would no longer be negotiated on the stock market species for their actions.

Trump added that most of this investment would occur in the next 14 months and said he would hold a rally in Us Steel in Pittsburgh next Friday.

Nippon Steel said he applauded Trumps to approve the partnership. The White House did not immediately answer questions about the ad.

This week, Reuters said that Nippon Steel said that if the merger was approved, it would invest $ 14 billion in Steels US operations, including up to $ 4 billion in a new steel.

The agreement was one of the most anticipated to Wall Street after having transformed the political arena with fears that foreign property does not mean job losses in Pennsylvania, where American steel is based. He took into account the recent elections that saw Donald Trump returned to the White House.

Pennsylvania senator, Dave McCormick, who also qualified the partnership agreement, said on Friday that it was a huge victory for America and the US Steel Corporation which will protect more than 11,000 Pennsylvania jobs and will support the creation of at least 14,000 more.

The United Steelworkers Union had urged the president to reject the Nippons offer, rejecting business commitments to invest in the United States as a flashy promises and saying that it was simply looking to undermine our national interior industry.

The approach of the asset on the approach of Japanese has changed considerably. In December, he said that he was vehemently opposed to the transaction. As president, I will prevent this agreement from occurring, he wrote. Buyer CAUTION !!!

Last month, however, he had somewhat softened his position, only declaring that he wanted our steel to stay in the United States. We don't want to see him go to Japan, he said.

For investors, including prominent hedge funds, the news is relieved after more than a year of resolution. There were huge high-fives all around today, said a recent investor, adding: we understood that Donald Trumps Psyche and we played it to our advantage here.

Investors said Trump seems to have gained ground after committing new investments has been increased.

This agreement guarantees that steel will achieve Pittsburgh for generations, said another investor.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2025/may/23/trump-us-steel-nippon-japan The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos