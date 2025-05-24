American citizen held by immigration officials who rejected his real identity document as false | US immigration





The authorities fought on a citizen born in the United States, threatened and rejected his so-called real ID as false in an arrest operation targeting undocumented persons on Wednesday under the direction of the Trump administration, according to a viral video and Telemundo reports.

Leonardo Garcia Venegas, 25, was at his construction post in Foley, Alabama, when officials arrived to arrest workers there. Garcia Venegas, born in Florida of Mexican parents, began to film the arrests with his mobile phone before the officials had knocked out the aircraft with his hand and also tried to stop him.

The video of the arrest shows three civil servants fight it on the ground, while it shouts: I am a citizen!

According to an interview with the Spanish American press telemundo, the officials released his portfolio, eliminated his identifier which complies with the higher federal security standards for the driving licenses issued by the State as well as the identification and told him that he was wrong.

They handed me, he said. They put the pretty hard wrists.

Four people on the site were arrested, including Garcia Venegass Brother, undocumented.

The officials withdrew the handcuffs of Garcia Venegas a few hours later after he gave them his social security number, checking his American citizenship.

I feel really sad, honestly, and I feel a little nervous for everything that is happening, said Garcia Venegas, referring to Trump's administrations in the process of repression linked to immigration.

His cousin, also an American citizen, told Telemundo that they had both spent the process of acquiring the real identity document, undergoing the protocols that the administration requires.

I feel sad because, even if we were born here, it no longer matters, said the cousin. She added: Having our skin color has apparently become a crime. And it has become a crime deserving this type of treatment as if we were real criminals.

In a statement to NBC News, the American Department of Internal Security (DHS) accused Garcia Venegas of having interfered with the arrest during the operation.

Anyone who actively hinders the application of the law in the exercise of his underlying functions, including American citizens, will of course be confronted with consequences that include arrest, said DHSS to NBC.

It is not known whether managers who handcrafted Garcia Venegas were local officials, immigration and customs' application agents (ICE) or other members of the Federal police.

Since Trump has come into office, various federal agencies, including the Drug Encompement Administration, the FBI and others, have been responsible for carrying out immigration application operations. Certain local police and sheriffs have also been deputies to carry out federal immigration arrests.

While the White House tries to make a promise of mass deportations that led Donald Trump to victory in the presidential election November, a certain number of American citizens were taken in his dragnet.

Some, like Garcia Venegas, were detained by civil servants, then released. But others, including children, have been expelled.

Although rare, the expulsion of American citizens has also occurred during previous administrations.

