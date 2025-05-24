



A person has a Harvard College file during a visit to Harvard University on April 17 in Cambridge, Mass.

Toggle Legend Sophie Park / Getty Images

“Without its international students, Harvard is not Harvard.”

This is what the oldest and most rich private university in the nation in the United States said in its trial against the Trump administration, which sought to prevent the elite institution from registering thousands of international students.

A judge quickly blocked the efforts of the Trump administration on Friday and made a temporary ban order. The decision comes as the number of international students in American colleges and universities has reached a record.

Here is an overview of the impact of international students, by figures:

1.1 million

In November, the Open Doors 2024 report on International Educational Exchange announced that the total number of international students in American colleges and universities reached a summit of more than 1.1 million students for 2023 and 2024 years.

This represented an increase of 7% compared to the previous school year.

“The experience of study in the United States not only shapes the life of individuals, but also the future of our interconnected world,” said Scott Weinhold, with the State Department of the Educational and Cultural Affairs in a statement announcing the open door conclusions. “The links established between American students and international students are today the basis of relations for affairs and future business, science and innovation and government relations.”

India has sent the most international students to the United States for higher education with more than 331,000 students registered, according to 2023-2024 Doors Open data.

China has followed the second largest country of origin with more than 277,000 students, including nearly 123,000 graduate students, a student in the United States, is the main nation to send undergraduate students and non-degree students in the United States combined, India and China for more than half of all international students in the country.

$ 43.8 billion

International students contribute not only to academic and sports talents to their campuses, but also to billions of dollars in economic activity across the country.

According to NAFSA: Association of International Educators, these 1.1 million international students in American colleges and universities contributed $ 43.8 billion to the American economy during the 2023-2024 academic year and supported more than 378,000 jobs.

“The contributions of international students in the United States are significant and multiple, and the record total economic of this year is the last proof of this,” said Fanta AW, executive director and chief executive officer of NAFSA, in a statement. “However, we cannot be complacent. Meanwhile, the competition for the best and most brilliant in the world is increasing.”

AW has urged the US government to adopt a policy that helps attract and retain talents from abroad.

“We cannot afford to lose a significant positive impact of international students on the global competence of American students, our economies and our communities, especially in the fields of research and innovation linked to the STEM,” said AW.

Students pose with a person dressed in roar-ee the lion mascot, before the start ceremony at Columbia University in New York on May 21. Jeenah Moon / Pool / AFP via Getty Images / AFP Hide Legend

Toggle legend Jeenah Moon / Pool / AFP via Getty Images / AFP 140

Harvard relies on nearly 7,000 international students from more than 140 countries to come to his campuses. This represents more than 25% of its total registrations, according to 2024-2025 data from Harvard.

During the inclusion of all researchers, Harvard’s international population exceeded 10,000.

In comparison, in the fall of 2024, the University of Yale had 3,639 international researchers (including trainees, researchers, students and others) in 129 countries.

And Columbia University reported a total of 16,926 international students and academics (including teachers and researchers) from 149 countries.

196

Students from other countries have a significant impact on various sports and domains.

Harvard has 42 university sports teams, and for alignments 2024-2025, around 21% of athletes around 196 out of 919 are from abroad, Sporto reported last month.

Yale's Bulldogs mascot looks in a match against the Harvard Crimson in Fenway Park on November 17, 2018 in Boston, Massachusetts. Adam Glanzman / Getty Images / Getty Images North America Hide Legend

Toggle legend Adam Glanzman / Getty Images / Getty Images Nord 70

Harvard welcomed international students as part of the F-1 visa program for 70 consecutive years, the university said in its federal trial against the Trump administration. This program, provided by the American government as part of the Student and Exchange Visitor program (SEVP) and supervised by the American Department of Internal Security, allows international students to continue their studies in Harvard. The university has also long been designated as sponsor of the exchange program to accommodate non-immigrant J-1. The two programs allowed students from other countries to obtain education in Harvard.

And Harvard is not unique. Thousands of high schools, colleges and universities have also welcomed international students through these visa programs.

