Set for major inspections of animal welfare rules in the UK zoo





As a government, the main update of the rules to maintain animals in the zoo is to introduce the new standards that UKS famous zoos remain as a global leader in the zoo industry.

More habitat enclosure for elephants and better training and improved public safety measures for employees deal with exotic animals will be necessary as part of the new standard of the UK published today (Saturday, May 24)

For the first time for more than 10 years, the rules for protecting the most beloved zoos in the UK will reflect the best cases of the latest zoo, such as the wonders of the sea, such as the magnificent snow owls, the golden eagle, the symbolic elephant, the Sting Rays and the octopus.

An elephant's larger habitat will be introduced to better replicate a large territorial elephant where elephants live naturally. As a long -term accommodation method, the practice of tinging the food of the algae will be converted into a large bird enclosure and will be abolished step by step. Aquariums will no longer be able to touch fish and heads. Biologics such as beams and octopus are very intelligent animals, and handling causes stress. Baroness Hayman Minister of Animal Welfare said:

We are the kingdom of animal lovers, and our best zoos and aquariums are world leaders who set standards about how to maintain wild animals.

Today's long reform has laid the foundation for a more powerful and more merciful future for all zoos and aquariums and their protected animals. This is the first step in our promise to convey the most ambitious animal welfare reform in one generation.

We were confirming that there were tools to thrive in all sectors, which is essential for the mission of providing our economic growth and improving life for people from all over the country according to the change plan.

Cam Whitnall, the executive director of Big Cat Sanctuary and the star of CBBCS One Zoo Three, said:

The zoo has been misunderstood as an entertainment place for too long, but this new standard must be clearly clearly clear. Modern and good zoo consider wild animals first. They are herbs for preservation, education and the world's best animal care. I am proud of being a member of the UKS zoo, sanctuary and aquarium community, and I set up a benchmark around the world for the welfare of the species of endangered species.

This is a big progress, and since other countries are now a convocation to raise standards, all animals are gaining profits through the same level of treatment, and we can align worldwide for wild animals.

Dr. JO JUED, CEO of the British and Irish Zoo Aquarium Association (BIAZA), which represents more than 130 zoos and aquariums, said:

The new standard is an important stage of legal requirements, and the British is a global leader of the zoo and aquarium. BIAZA members are leading the way of animal management and preservation and work closely with DeFRA officials to realize these updated standards.

We see what is published today, demonstrate the government and sector's devotion to the highest level of animal management, and help zoos and aquariums continue to fight for nature.

Jamie Christon, CEO of Chester Zoo, said:

We were pleased to welcome the zoo minister, Baroness Hayman. Baroness Hayman welcomes Chester Zoo for the official launch of the updated national standards of modern zoo practice. The new standard set a clear vision for the future of the Zoo in the UK and pleased to work closely with Defra to form them and represent world -class animal management.

Kathryn England, ZSL's chief operating officer, London's international conservation charity and Whipsnade Zoos said:

These standards go up to the level that the public expect the whole sector correctly, and animals deserve it everywhere.

London and WHIPSNADE Zoo are conservative powers that provide world -class efforts to provide the world's best animal management and protect wild animals. We welcome these new standards of modern zoo practice and the clarity they bring. All animals in all British zoos are eligible to receive the same high level of treatment, and all zoos must contribute significantly to preservation.

Other measures in the standard include:

Improved Preservation -A clear step that helps to implement the preservation standard as a new requirement for maintaining records that help to increase the standards of the entire sector. This can include a curriculum program for endangered species, research on animal behavior and reproduction, and education to raise awareness of preservation. There will be a curb in the sourcing of the animal in the wild.

Public protection -All zoos must take appropriate safety measures to maintain dangerous animals, including the dual gate input system, the lonely worker procedure and the appropriate availability of the firearms.

In the case of financial difficulties, the updated business plan is now required to develop a clear business continuity plan.

There are two years of timeline in the zoo and aquarium, and there is an additional step -by -step timeline for changes and some kinds of changes. This provides enough time to efficiently implement changes, and support and guidelines can be used at the center of the zoo operation.

This change, which is part of a wider plan for change, will modernize the way of caring for animals in zoos and aquariums and reaffirm UKS location as a global leader in the field of ethical and responsible wildlife management. The new published standards can be found today from gov.uk.

