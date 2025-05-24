Violent weather strikes the South-Central in the United States to start the holiday weekend





Movement monitoring in 2025

Until now, weather events have caused billions of dollars in total damage and economic losses for communities across the country.

The Memorial Day weekend began with a thunderstorm of several days and a large precipitation system hitting the country center in the country of the country, the forecasters said.

Hundreds of thousands of people were under a severe thunderstorm watching the afternoon of Saturday May 24, through a large bunch of Oklahoma and part of the Arkansas. The risk of serious storms extends from the plains from south to south-east, with possible isolated storms possible in southern Florida, said the storm prediction center. A risk of showers and thunderstorms also exists in the States of the Mississippi Middle and Bottom Valley and the Tennessee Valley, according to the National Weather Service.

Storms could bring frequent lightning, serious gusts of wind, hail and even some tornadoes. Sudden major floods are also a risk.

Memorial Day weekend forecasts

A large part of the center of the country will probably see a rainy and rainy holiday weekend, the forecasters said.

Scattered rains and showers in the Great Lakes region and the Northeast are expected this weekend, but ending with Memorial Day, the meteorological service said.

A southeast stationery front in the northern plains and the central rocky mountain region will extend during the holidays, creating showers, thunderstorms and heavy rains, which will also put the area at risk of sudden flood.

“The heavy associated rains will mainly create sudden flood zones, with urban areas, roads, small streams and the most vulnerable low areas,” said the meteorological service.

The threat of excessive precipitation increases on May 25 for the states of the central and southern plains, the medium and lower Mississippi valley and the Tennessee valley, the forecasters said. Sudden floods remain a risk later in the weekend. Until May 26, the risk of thunderstorms in the region persists, in particular for the hail greater than 2 inches on certain parts of the high southern plains.

What areas are at risk of flooding?

More than 4 million people were under flooding on May 24 which was centered in south-east of Kansas, southwest Missouri and northern Arkansas.

According to Accuweather, several cycles of storms could bring more than a month of rain in the south-east of Kansas in the south of Missouri, the northeast of Oklahoma, the northern Arkansas and the Mississippi average valley as far in the east as the west of Tennessee, through the Memorial Day.

Rain could drop to rates between 1 and 3 inches per hour, easily floods areas or streets and low motorways, including in areas already dipped in April and earlier in May, said Accuweather. Runoff could also cause further increases in rivers and rivers.

“This will create dangerous and potentially deadly conditions for those who live near the waterways or which can camp or recreate in major flood zones,” said Accuweather in an opinion.

See the forecast map 2025 See the worst Tornado season in more than a decade

There have been more than 900 preliminary tornadoes reports in 2025, which made this year the busiest for tornadoes since 2011, according to Accuweather. The 922 reports recorded until the end of May are 281 more than the historical average of 641 for this period of the year, said the point of sale.

The four states with the most tornadoes are Mississippi, Illinois, Missouri and Texas. Each of these states has seen between 87 and 97 tornadoes so far, reported Accuweather.

An eruption of tornadoes in mid-May which broke out through the central part of the country left a fatal path in its wake, with more than two dozen dead in Kentucky and Missouri. Deaths were concentrated in London, Kentucky and Laurel County, where at least 17 people were killed on May 16. Five were killed in Saint-Louis on the same day.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/weather/2025/05/24/severe-weather-memorial-day-weekend/83837324007/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

