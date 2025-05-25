British weather: abnormally dry a month '' Expect every day next week '| British news





The UK warned that it is expected to rain every day next week after a month of drying.

MET Office Meteorologist, Becky Mitchell, said that most of the regions will rain after raining in some of the UK for more than 30 days.

Most of the regions saw a rain of 5-10mm on Friday night, and 15-20mm of rain was recorded in the northwest of England and Scotland.

Mitchell said that “humid conditions” will continue because the non -bands and scattered showers are pushed from the west every day.

MET Office said on Sunday that the shower is a risk of thunder throughout Scotland and North Ireland.

Heavy winds are expected on Saturday nights until Sunday, and in some northern parts of the wind, the wind can potentially reach 50 mph.

Mitchell said that the southern British can see a more dry and sunny day on Sunday and Monday.

The state begins all over the United Kingdom, sometimes it is expected to see rain and shower facilities, the temperature reached 15-18C next week, and 22C in southern England is 22C.

The Scottish region, such as Aberdin, is only 14C, and London's temperature can be 21c on Wednesday and Thursday.

Mr. Mitchell added that the weather was set for a week, and it could be dry and more weather after the school semi -school until June 2.

According to MITCHELL, the unusual drying orders in the UK this spring have seen 8.5mm of rain by May 23.

Mitchell said, “The rain of last night will not be closer to the average, according to that, we still have a week left in May and it is expected to rain every day.

Places such as FIFE's Leuchars and West Yorkshire's Bradford have not been raining for 34 and 31 days, respectively, by Friday night.

