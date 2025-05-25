



A federal judge ordered the Trump administration on Friday evening to facilitate the return of a Guatemalan man whom he expelled in Mexico, despite his fears of being injured there, and who has since been returned to Guatemala.

The man, who is gay, had asked for asylum in the United States last year after being attacked twice in acts of homophobic violence in Guatemala. He was protected from his return to his country of origin as part of an order of the US immigration judges at the time, but the Trump administration put it on a bus and sent it to Mexico instead.

American district judge Brian Murphy noted that the expulsion by man probably had no semblance of regular procedure. In a declaration before the court, the man, identified by his initials OCG in legal deposits, said that since his return to Guatemala two months ago, I lived in the hiding place, in constant panic and a constant fear.

An earlier legal proceedings determined that the OCG risked persecution or torture if he had returned to Guatemala, but he also feared returning to Mexico. He presented evidence to be raped and held for ransom there while looking for asylum in the United States.

No one has ever suggested that OCG poses a kind of security threat, Murphy wrote in his order. In general, this case does not present either special legal facts or circumstances, only the banal horror of a man being wrongly on a bus and returned to a country where he would have been raped and kidnapped.

The order of Murphys adds to a series of conclusions by the federal courts against recent deportations of the Trump administration.

Last week, Murphy, a named Biden, found that the Trump administration had violated an order he delivered unless government representatives deporting people to countries and not their own without giving them enough time to oppose it.

During a hearing, the Department of Internal Security said that seven immigrants were expelled Tuesday during a flight to a third country, but they refused to say where men were going. It was later revealed that the men were informed that they were sent to South Sudan.

In this case, Murphy said that the government had given the seven men just over 24 hours of notice that they were kidnapped from the United States, which he described in a clearly insufficient manner, and could lead to a conclusion of criminal contempt.

The other cases that have been highlighted for rapid deportations include that of Kilmar Brego Garca, which was sent to Salvador. The United States Supreme Court has ordered the government to facilitate the return of Brego Garcas, but the White House said it was not in its power to do so.

This case sparked a legal game on the possible supreme courts to facilitate.

In his decision, Murphy noted the dispute on the use of the verb, saying that OCG's return to the United States is not so complicated.

The court notes that facilitating in this context should transport less luggage than in several other notable cases, he wrote. OCG is not owned by any foreign government. The defendants refused to underline any argument that the facilitation of his return is costly, heavy or hinders the objectives of governments.

The Associated Press contributed the reports

