What do you do in Gaza by moving to England, France and Canada?





If one person pays attention, no one of the European countries has been serious about world diplomacy or designated academic issues over the past decade.

The UK managed diplomatic benefits and losses and affected the special discretion of other states, but the UK and France did not take place in the central diplomatic table.

We are now defined by crisis in the century, and at any time the danger of war can occur in any corner of the world.

Recent conflict

When the Russian-Ukrainian war broke out, the European country was considered as a block, and on one side there was the United States and the other on the other side. But unexpectedly, Trkiye was sometimes on the focus of diplomacy in the efforts and negotiations of peace. President RECEP TAYYIP ERDOAN played an important role in charging the process of peace with powerful leadership.

In the serious crisis of Libya, Trkiye was at the forefront and many other states remained in the background. But Turkish foreign policy and ERDOAN mainly formed diplomacy and whole processes.

In the Caucasus, a significant war broke out during the conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan against Azerbaijan or territory. Once again, Trkiye, Armenia, Azerbaijan and Russia were key players to change the results of the war and the ongoing diplomatic process. European countries did not participate there.

More recently, both British colonies and federal countries have been limited between Pakistan and India. During this period, Trkiye and the United States were prominent in discussion and their voices were heard.

Following this, there was a Syrian civil war, which lasted for 10 years. At first, the United States formed a coalition from 60 countries called Syria's friends. The union later collapsed. Trkiye and the United States eventually led to the other side. But still trkiye, Russia, Iran and the United States remained four major actors in Syria. Once again, there was no noticeable role in the UK and France.

Gaza War

When the War began, no one could predict how it would develop. At this point, however, airplane bombings, schools, employees, and hospitals died every day, and the situation was clearly changed to massacre. Except for some countries in Europe, most Europeans, especially Zionist control media, financial and administrative monopoly remained a hearing impairment for this massacre.

Israel faced significant reputation and global protests that influenced not only the state but also the Jewish communities around the world, but the behavior of Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu was more dangerous. In addition to harming Israel itself, this movement also causes the collapse of the European value system based on human rights, international law and conflict resolution.

Human rights, life rights, approaches to food and water, the right to breathe, and the right to freely determine the value that the West has abandoned them and made them meaningless.

In all these processes, Netanyahu did not consider England, France or Canada, and did not give him great importance.

Erosures of Western values

This process not only showed the erosion of Western values ​​in terms of human rights, but also showed completely ignoring all European countries.

From this period, it was bombs, weapons and support provided by former US President Joe Biden, and Donald Trump had a rapidly friendly Israeli position, and now there were doubts and questions that came to mind. In all of this, Netana Hu talked only about the United States and did not deal with other countries as worth noting.

When the value of Europe has decreased and influenced, the legal decision and investigation recognize the seriousness of the crisis and began to recognize the massacre, and the war does not have political purposes, and it is about killing the innocent people that France, England and Canada have been on stage next to Spain.

As a result of the recent murder of two Israeli diplomats, both countries will resume pressure on this problem after the immediate heat of the case disappears a week.

As we know, war is not just fought on the battlefield. Dozens or hundreds of Palestinians die every day, but Israel is also suffering from significant military losses. At this point, you need to ask whether Netana Hu vsities two diplomats to manipulate world psychology. This is not just a conspiracy theory. Reasonable thinkers should ask this question.

TRKIYE, the world's 17th largest economy, is located in the middle of a designated conflict with leaders like ERDOAN, and seems to have a similar influence on the impact of the US, Russia and China. As a regional power, Trkiye has now begun to exert a real world diplomatic effect.

The British, France and Canadian countries, who have witnessed massacre and suffering in Gaza, are likely to take action not only now, but also to save the West and the euro at the early stages. I hope this will achieve meaningful results.

Daily Saba Newsletter

Keep the latest information on what happens in Türkiye, region and world.

Sign up for me

You can cancel your subscription at any time. By joining, you agree to our Terms and Conditions and Personal Information Protection Policy. This site is protected by RECAPTCHA and Google Privacy Policy and Service Terms.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.dailysabah.com/opinion/columns/what-moved-the-uk-france-canada-to-act-on-gaza The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos