American steel workers react to news from the partnership with Nippon Steel

The workers were delighted to hear the news, the president of the USW has concerns

Update: 23:23 PM May 23, 2025

American steel workers say they were delighted to hear the news of the “planned partnership” with Japanese Steel on Friday. They say that it will save thousands of jobs and communities. However, the president of the United Steelworkers Union, also based in Pittsburgh, says that there are still concerns. “This is a huge victory because we are preparing to celebrate our 150th anniversary,” said Glenn Thomas, who worked at the Braddock factory for 44 years. In the late 1970s. Barely eight years later, it was released when the plant closed. “I remember leaving this mill that day and saying to me:” Where should I go after? “Because it was really bad with regard to work prospects,” Macey told Pittsburghs Action News 4 that he was nervous not only for his future, but also the younger generation of his colleagues. “You take everyday stress, not knowing that you will have more work … Announcement with the uncertainty of us Steels Future, Macey was even ready to postpone his retirement plans. “I was not going to do it. I was going to be here for the duration, whatever he took, “said Macey. But now, he and his colleagues breathe a sigh of relief and are grateful for this planned partnership and all his opportunities. Children in college, paying for their mortgages and nourishing their family. In a statement, the international president of the USW, David McCall,” today's announcement without more information. Our concern remains that Japanese, a foreign company with a long and experienced, the violation of our commercial laws, will further erode the domestic capacity of steel and endanger thousands of good union jobs. “President Donald Trump has planned to maintain information on Ralondi Visit when the details are announced.

Braddock, Pennsylvania –

American steel workers say they were delighted to hear the news of the “planned partnership” with Japanese Steel on Friday. They say that it will save thousands of jobs and communities.

However, the president of the United Steelworkers Union, also based in Pittsburgh, says that there are still concerns.

“This is a huge victory because we are preparing to celebrate our 150th anniversary,” said Glenn Thomas, who has been working at the Braddock factory for 44 years.

Andrew Macey has been working for US Steel for more than four decades, starting his career at National Tube Works in McKeesport in the late 1970s. Barely eight years later, he was released when the factory closed.

“I remember leaving this factory that day and just say to me:” Where should I go after? “Because it was really bad with regard to work prospects,” said Macey.

He told Pittsburghs Action News 4 that he was nervous not only for his future, but also the young generation of his colleagues.

“You take stress every day, not knowing that you will have a job tomorrow or that you will have a future. It's everywhere now,” said Macey.

Read more >> What members of the Pennsylvania Congress say about the announcement of the American steel of President Trump

With the uncertainty of US Steels Future, Macey was even ready to postpone his retirement plans.

“I was not going to do it. I was going to be there for the duration, anyway,” said Macey.

But now, he and his colleagues are a sigh of relief and are grateful for this planned partnership and all his opportunities.

“I am delighted, delighted. I am happy for all the families who will continue to send their children to university, to pay their mortgages and to feed their families.

“ A start to Christmas '': The mayors of my Valley celebrate the new American steel in Pittsburgh

The United Steelworkers had a different perspective. In a press release, the USW international president David McCall said:

“We cannot speculate on the impact of today's announcement without more information. Our concern remains that Japanese, a foreign company with a long and proven, the violation of our commercial laws, will further erode the capacity for the creation of inner steel and will endanger thousands of good union jobs.”

President Donald Trump said he was planning to hold a rally at Pittsburgh on May 30. Pittsburgh Action News 4 will share more information on the visit when the details are announced.

