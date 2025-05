New York The leader of a neonazi group from Eastern Europe was extradited to the United States from Moldova after his arrest last summer for having pretended to have a federal infiltration agent to dress as Santa Claus and to put poisoned candies to Jewish children and racial minorities, prosecutors said.

Michail Chkhikvishvili, a 21 -year -old from the Republic of Georgia, was arrested on Friday before a federal judge in Brooklyn on several crimes, in particular by soliciting crimes of hatred and acts of mass violence.

He pleaded not guilty through a lawyer, Samuel Gregory, who asked his client to receive a psychiatric assessment and to be placed under suicide surveillance during his detention. Gregory did not immediately send a message asking for comments.

Prosecutors have described Chkhikvishvili, who is also by Commander Butcher, as a leader of the maniac murder, an international extremist group which adheres to an accelerationist neonazi ideology and promotes violence and violent acts against racial minorities, the Jewish community and the other groups he considers undesirable.

They said the groups of violent solicitations promoted via telegram channels and described a manifesto called the Haters manual seem to have inspired several murders of real life, including a school shooting in Nashville, Tennessee, earlier this year who made a 16 -year -old student.

Since 2022, Chkhikvishvili has visited Brooklyn several times, where he boasted of beating an elderly Jewish man and asked others, mainly by SMS, to commit violent acts in the name of the worship of manic murder, according to court documents.

When approached by an FBI infiltration agent in 2023, Chkhikvishvili recruited the official to an program that involved an individual by dressing under the name of Santa Claus and distributing candy with poison in racial minorities and children of Jewish schools in Brooklyn, according to the Ministry of Justice.

He then suggested reducing emphasis on dead Jewish children, prosecutors said after noting that Jews are literally everywhere in Brooklyn.

Describing his desire to make a mass attack, Chkhikvishvili said he considered the United States to be great potential because accessibility to firearms, adding that the subcoverness should consider targeting the homeless because the government would not care even if they die, according to legal documents.

He was arrested last July in Moldova, where he was detained until the extradition of this week.

In a press release, the Attorney General Pam Bondi said that the case was a brutal reminder of the type of terrorism that we are facing today: online networks plotting indemnible acts of violence against children, families and the Jewish community in search of a depraved extremist ideology.

