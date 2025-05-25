The American citizen detained by ice and said that his real identity document was “false”





Leonardo García Venegas, an American citizen born in Florida with a real identity document, was arrested by force by American immigration and the application of customs (ICE) on a construction site of Alabama after the agents said that his identification was “false”, told Venegas at Noticas Telemundo in Spanish on Friday.

A spokesman for the Ministry of Internal Security (DHS) told Newsweek on Saturday morning that “there was no error” during the meeting, declaring that Venegas “had tried to obstruct and prevent the legal arrest of an illegal foreigner,” thus leading to his arrest.

Newsweek contacted Ice to comment by e-mail on Sunday. Newsweek also contacted Venegas cousin, Shelah Venegas, via Facebook Messenger to comment on Saturday.

Why it matters

The arrest of Venegas comes in the midst of a repression of immigration under the Trump administration, during which people with valid documentation – including green cards or visas – have been detained and are confronted with a legal danger. In April, President Donald Trump launched the idea of ​​deporting American citizens with violent judicial lockers in El Salvador.

Trump campaigned on a hard -on -line immigration position, committing to perform the greatest mass deportation in American history. During the first months of his presidency, his administration expelled approximately 100,000 illegal immigrants, many of which are because of his invocation of the Act respecting the extraterrestrial enemies of 1798, which grants the presidential authority to expel non-citizens without appearing before a judge, among other war authorities.

As of May 7, travelers need a real identification license or another specific state of identifications or passports accepted to board commercial aircraft regulated by the federal government and access certain federal facilities.

What to know

On May 21, Venegas, 25, was fought on a construction site in Foley, Alabama, by ice agents. The video of the arrest was broadcast by Noticias Telemundo and shows the officers physically retain it.

His cousin, Shelah Venegas, published the video of his arrest on Facebook, writing: “These federal agents without a single cause have completely harassed a family member who is American citizen !!”

Venegas provided agents with its identification. The officials took him, told him that it was false, then handcuffed him, he told Nottias Telemundo.

“Apparently, a real identity document is no longer valid. It has a real identity card,” Shelah Venegas told NBC News. “We have all made sure that we have the real identity document and that we have experienced the protocols that the administration requires … He has his real identity card and then they see it and I suppose only because his English does not speak and / or because he is brown, it is false, it is not real.”

Venegas, whose parents come from Mexico, told Noticias Telemundo that he had been released a few hours later from the vehicle in which he was detained after having recited his social security number to civil servants, proving his American citizenship more.

According to Latin Times, on his return to the construction site, Ice had owned other workers, including his 34 -year -old brother who is undocumented.

The SEAL of the Ministry of Internal Security is seen on the podium at the immigration and customs headquarters in terms of application of the forces on April 9 in Washington. Incart: Leonardo Garcia Venegas, provided by Telemundo, is seen. The SEAL of the Ministry of Internal Security is seen on the podium at the immigration and customs headquarters in terms of application of the forces on April 9 in Washington. Incart: Leonardo Garcia Venegas, provided by Telemundo, is seen. AP photo / Alex Brandon / Telemundo what people say

A spokesperson for the DHS told Newsweek in an email on Saturday: “During a targeted operation on the work site, this person tried to obstruct and prevent the legal arrest of an illegal extraterrestrial. Arrest.”

Shelah Venegas, whose family has a contracting company, told NBC News: “Many people working with us do not work … They refuse to go to work. They said they would not go until this thing is calm.”

What happens next?

Many have raised concerns about detention and expulsion practices of the Trump administration, saying that the process is often lacking in the protection of regular procedure for individuals. Supporters say that repression is necessary to dissuade illegal immigration and withdraw criminals.

Shelah Venegas told NBC News that his cousin brother had signed expulsion documents because their family wanted to prevent him from being detained “forever”, a scenario which, according to them, occurred with another family member.

