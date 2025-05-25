Notorious Cartel Leader with $ 1 million of American bonus on the head killed in Mexico





A chief of a notorious Mexican drug cartel who had a bonus in the head in the United States died during a confrontation with army troops, authorities announced on Saturday.

The state of Sinaloa, where the powerful cartel of the same name is based, underwent a war between two rival factions which have left around 1,200 dead since September.

Jorge Humberto Figueroa – who followed the nickname “El Perris” – was shot on Friday during a raid made to arrest him, wrote the secretary of public security, Omar Garcia Harfuch, on social networks.

The US Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) had proposed up to $ 1 million for information leading to its arrest suspected of fentanyl traffic and money laundering.

Figueroa was one of the brains of a sadly famous confrontation with the authorities in 2019 in the city of Culiacan, said Harfuch.

In this case, the members of the cartel fought the security forces who had arrested Ovidio Guzman, son of the co-founder of Sinaloa Cartel, Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman.

Mexican authorities made Ovidio Guzman controversial at the time, saying that they wanted to avoid other blood effusions. But he was finally arrested in 2023 and extradited to the United States, where he remains in detention.

Earlier this month, Harfuch confirmed that 17 family members of the cartel leaders had recently been part of the United States as part of an agreement between Ovidio Guzman and the Trump administration. El Chapo's ex-wife, Griselda Lopez Perez, and his daughter was one of family members to enter the United States, local media reported.

Mexican press reports said Figueroa belonged to a faction of Sinaloa cartel led by the sons of former Guzman, who is serving a perpetuity sentence in the United States.

This group fought another faction led by the heirs of the co-founder of the cartel, Ismael “El Mayo” Zambada, who was attracted to the United States in a bite operation in 2024 and arrested.

The Reforma newspaper said Figueroa was the head of the faction security led by the sons of Guzman – known as the Chapitos. According to an indictment in 2023 of the United States Ministry of Justice, the chapitos and their cartel associates used corks, electrocution and hot peppers to torture their rivals while some of their victims were “nourished or alive to tigers”.

