



Donald Trumps itinerary for his recent trip to the Middle East presented a blatant omission. The president went to Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Qatar, but not to Israel, ostensibly the main Americas in the region. Asked about the snob, he insisted that it was not at all a camouflet: it is good for Israel, said Trump, referring to the alliances that strengthen with countries that did not wear, especially Israel.

Passing over the country, Trump has given a clear signal that Israeli concerns are not his absolute priority in the Middle East, and perhaps not for some time. To judge by its administrative approach to the region, this should not surprise. Trump has exercised politicians who have repeatedly undermined the agenda of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahuand show that the divisions between the United States and Israel are widening.

Most Israelis welcomed Trumps' re -election: almost two thirds of them thought he would support their interests more than Kamala Harris, and for the reason. In his first mandate, HED moved the United States Embassy in Jerusalem, tore the Nuclear Agreement of the Americas with Iran, recognized the Israeli annexation of the Golan Heights and helped normalize their relations with several Arab countries. Unlike Harris, their thought has gone, Trump would not compromise with Iran or would not give them to Hamas. Four months after his administration, their faith is tested.

Read: Trump crushes Netanyahu's myth

Let's start with Iran. For weeks, the United States was negotiating with Israels Automy on its nuclear program, which increases the possibility that the Trump administration can relieve sanctions and soften its position towards the regime. An agreement is not inevitable, but the perspective alone is an anathema for Netanyahu, which hated the anterior nuclear agreement of the Americas and made the opposition to Iran its mission of signature foreign policy.

Gaza has also become a source of disagreement, especially this month, because Israel has increased missile strikes in the region. The renewed offensive disrupts not only Trumps (ridiculous) the plan to take up the region and rebuild it as the riviera of the Middle East; He also highlights his inability to put an end to the conflict, which Hed promised to do in a short time. Netanyahu wants Hamas to be completely defeated, an objective that he cannot achieve without considerably prolonging war. But earlier this month, Trump called for a ceasefire, which caused the American support to his military campaign to be feared in Israel may not last. In another worrying sign for Israel, the Trump administration recently negotiated the release of an Israeli-American double citizen, Edan Alexander, without the involvement of the country. This has reinforced the criticisms of Netanyahus, who say that he did not do enough to release the several dozen Israeli hostages, more than 20 of which are considered alive.

Syria is another painful subject for Israel. During his trip to Saudi Arabia, Trump met Ahmed Al-Sharaa, the new state-of-state chief of Statethe for the first time that an American president met a chief of the country in 25 years. Trump announced that he was raising American sanctions and qualified Al-Sharaa as attractive and quite incredible. These are probably not the words that Netanyahu would use. Israel considers Al-Sharaa as a threat, especially because of its former links with Al-Qaeda. In the hope of weakening its new regime, Israel has bombed Syria, built military bases along their common border and supported the Syrian opposition Druze. Israeli officials had asked the Trump administration to maintain the sanctions in place. Trump did not listen.

Read: Can a man hold Syria together?

The United States also has Israeli interests in Yemen. After the massacre of October 7, the Houthis in Yemen began to attack American naval ships and to carry out missile strikes on Israel in solidarity with Hamas. The United States responded by attacking the Houthis, which Israel applauded. Then, earlier this month, the Trump administration negotiated a ceasefire with the Houthis. Israel was clearly excluded from the agreement and left to manage for itself: the agreement was only announced two days after a Houthis missile hit the country's main airport, and additional strikes on Israel followed the ceasefire.

More broadly and perhaps the most important in the long term, the Trump administration is less inclined to assume the assertive role that America has traditionally played in the Middle East, and on which Israel has come to depend. Under President Joe Biden, the United States has maintained a considerable military presence in the region and provided enormous support for Israels in Gaza, even though its administration pushed Israel to negotiate a cease-fire and work with moderate Palestinians. Trump, on the other hand, withdraws certain troops from Syria and has equipped his cabinet with officials who share his skepticism with foreign intervention. The leadership of the Americas in the Middle East has shaped the region so as to massively enjoy Israel: dissuade and constrain Iran, neutralize the Islamic State and other terrorists, and reconciling moderate Arab states such as Egypt and Saudi Arabia. The Trump administration will not abandon these roles, but it already withdraws some of them.

None of this means, however, that the American-Israeli alliance is in crisis. The disagreements will continue to emerge, but the Israelis have reasons to believe that the support of the Americas will generally remain strong. Most Trumps advisers still see themselves as supporters of Israel, as are most of the Congress Republicans. Despite the fears of some Israelis, Trump seems little likely to withdraw the support of their military operations in Gaza, in part because he expressed so little concern for the humanitarian crisis distressing the Palestinians. And the president continued to support militant Israeli settlers in the West Bank and appointed an ambassador, Mike Huckabee, who has already supported the Israel campaign to annex the region. (Ironically, part of this support made Netanyahus work harder by encouraging the extreme right of his coalition, whose calls to sweep the changes in politics become more difficult to ignore for him.)

However, the situation of Israel has fundamentally changed compared to only a few years ago. Compared to previous presidents, Trump is much more willing to ignore the interests of the country and pursue objectives that openly strengthen them. Israel is not likely to lose America as an ally. But this ally could soon make the Middle East much more threatening.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theatlantic.com/international/archive/2025/05/trump-middle-east-israel-relations/682934/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos