Iran pending and see the mode after discussions on nuclear with us in Rome





Iran is waiting to see what could happen after the recent series of talks with the United States in Rome. The fifth round of indirect talks commissioned between Rome and Oman. During the last month and a half, there were ups and downs. The series of talks on May 23 in Rome seemed to be fine, but there is no Tehran clarity on what could happen.

Iran’s foreign ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei said the talks had taken place professionally. “Baqaei also said that all complaints about the subjects discussed in negotiations, as published in the foreign media, are only speculation and cannot be confirmed,” Iranian state media said. Baqaei also said that each cycle of talks is accompanied by its own unique circumstances and sensitivities.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has often discussed talks on social networks, even if he also claims that it is important not to discuss it in public. Its most recent statements continue to hammer Iran's red line at home: Iran wants to maintain enrichment capacities.

Araghchi wrote on his social media account X / Twitter: “Determining the path to an agreement is not a science of rockets: zero nuclear weapons = we have an agreement. Zero enrichment = we have no contract. ” Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi speaks to Baghdad, Iraq, October 13, 2024. (Credit: Reuters / Ahmed Saad)

Is Iran flexible in the rest of the nuclear program?

Iran is probably flexible in the rest of the nuclear program, to some extent. For example, it is ready to say that he will not continue nuclear weapons because Iran has always said that he did not want nuclear weapons.

Araghchi was in Rome to represent his team, while US President Donald Trump sent Steve Witkoff, who has been the point for the United States in these discussions in the past two months. The talks are facilitated by the Omani Minister of Foreign Affairs Sayyid Badr al-Busaidi.

The IRNA media in Iran said that “Baqaei, Vice-Minister of Political Affairs for Political Affairs Majid Takht-e-Ravanchi, Vice-Minister of Foreign Affairs for Legal and International Affairs Kazem Gharibadi, and several other diplomats and experts are part of the supporting delegation Araghchi.”

Iran is disconcerted by recent American sanctions on this subject. The United States continues to target Iran's trade with China and its attempt to develop drones and missiles. “THE [Iranian] The spokesman for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said that American multilayer sanctions and coercive measures against Iran had all been calibrated to deprive each Iranian citizen with their fundamental human rights, and as such, these sanctions are no less than crimes against humanity, “said IRNA.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.jpost.com/middle-east/iran-news/article-855250 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos