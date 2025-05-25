



The second largest pension fund in Canada plans to invest more than 8 billion people in the UK over the next five years, and plans to improve Rachel Reeves by pursuing external investments to fund large infrastructure projects.

CAISSE De DPT et Placement Du Qubec plans to manage C $ 470 billion (25.4 billion) on behalf of the 6MN pension protector and increase the UK asset allocation over the next five years. Times).

EMOND likes to be a partner of trust and choice in the UK, and EMOND added that it was a great opportunity for the government to increase infrastructure expenditure and liked to check what we could do at the early stages.

He added that the UK will be the best of the list compared to many other countries in terms of will, clarity, transparency, trading mode and execution, seriousness, seriousness and welcoming us.

One of the world's largest infrastructure of CDPQ is currently investing $ 32 billion ($ 1.7 billion) in the UK, and assets, including the Wales -based electric generator First Hydro Company and London Array Offshore Wind FARM, are assets in Thames.

The fund sold its stake to Hydro Airport for more than 16 years of last year.

One year after joining SCOTIABANK, EMOND, which won the CDPQ in 2020, expects that funding for Europe will grow more widely from 15 %to 17 %of its current portfolio, and focuses on new investments in assets related to energy conversion.

In Europe, there are many energy security problems … The government has financial constraints. There is a place where we can come in, such as us, EMOND said.

Montreal -based funds are planning to increase investment in the UK as well as France and Germany, and are currently preparing to re -asset assets in the United States, which accounts for about 40 %of its portfolio.

The 52 -year -old chief executive said that the US exposure funds will be slightly trimmed when they reach the peak after the performance of the US exposure for 10 years. But he added that we remained the deepest, most and closest market for us and we will continue to deploy money.

suggestion

CDPQS plans to invest more in the UK, and 17 of the UKS's largest contribution pension providers promised to invest more than 5 % of assets in the basic funds of the British private market by the end of 10 years.

EMOND said that this promise of the UK pension fund can create a positive synergy effect and attract more overseas investment in the UK. He said CDPQ wants to invest with the British retirement fund as a partner with the same idea of ​​local knowledge.

The fund currently has $ 25 billion in Europe's second largest market in France, and Emon expects to increase by 50 % by the end of 10 years.

He is investing time and effort to explore opportunities in Germany, and has solved the financial rules at a new beginning with rural energy demands and many opportunities.

