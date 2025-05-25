South Korea The frontrunner Lee suggests extending American pricing talks





Lee Jae-Myung, mayor of Seongnam City, November 23, 2016. Lee rises in opinion polls with approximately a year until the next presidential election in South Korea. He wants to break the largest companies in the country, to unconditionally meet the North Korean leader Kim Jong Une and throw President Park Geun-Hye in prison for a scandal of influence pedal.

Seongjoon Cho / Bloomberg / Getty Images

The South Korean presidential frontrunner Lee Jae-Myung said on Sunday that the deadline to conclude an agreement with the United States on President Donald Trump's commercial prices should be reconsidered to find a mutually beneficial agreement between the two allies.

Pricing negotiations with the United States will be one of the biggest challenges for the winner of the June 3 elections, Lee told a press conference.

The Snap election was called after Yoon Suk Yeol was dismissed as president and dismissed from his duties for having briefly declared martial law in December. Lee, the main Democratic Party of the Korean opposition, directs opinion polls on conservative competitors.

Seoul and Washington said they were aimed at developing a set on prices and economic cooperation by July 8. But the South Korean Minister of Commerce and Industry recently said that it was not enough time and that delays would be possible due to the elections.

“There is not much time,” said Lee. “Isn't diplomacy something that benefits from both sides? If one country benefits and the other country unilaterally suffers, it is not diplomacy. This is called looting.”

He called for mutual respect between the two countries, claiming that they “must reconsider whether the calendar fixed on one side should be linked”.

Lee said that South Korea must compile an additional budget to stimulate the short -term economy and judged that if it were elected, he would train and direct a working group to combat the slowdown economy.

“I will quickly prepare for economic measures immediately achievable and actively respond to the internal economic slowdown with the determination of fighting the recession,” he said.

Lee said he would continue peace in the Korean peninsula, criticizing Yoon's difficult policy, ousted on North Korea, which he said had increased high tensions, tightening the economy and adding concerns among foreign investors.

“We must maintain and strengthen our powerful defense capacities, military power and strengthen Korea in South Korea Security Alliance, but find a path to dialogue, cooperation, communication and coexistence if possible,” said Lee, who considers pragmatism as a key to diplomacy.

Lee runs the race with 45% support in front of the Kim Moon-Soo conservative rival, Yoon's Minister of Labor, with a 36% support in a Korea Gallup poll published on Friday.

Kim committed the gap initially two figures with Lee. Asked about his recent drop in polls, Lee said he was convinced that the South Koreans would not choose those who supported or staged “the insurrection”, referring to the criminal charges against Yoon against martial law.

