Why is STARMER so popular because it has won a key victory in England?





British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and his wife Victoria Starmer offer cars and cakes at Downing Street in London, England on May 5, 2025.

Peter Nichols | Getty Image News | Getty image

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer has won a major victory, signing major trade contracts with the United States, India and the European Union, which will increase the UK economy and wages for one year.

The poll draws another picture of his success.

According to a survey by the Pollster YouGov, published in mid -May, the prime minister's approval was low, and 69%of the voters currently have an adverse view of Starmer, and only 23 percent are passionate about him.

More worried about the Labor Party leaders, the decline in popularity is concentrated among labor voters, half (50%) has a disadvantageous view of Starmer, which has increased 17 points in the last poll in mid -April. The proportion of labor voters with favorable opinions dropped from 62%to 45%in a month.

What is happening to the prime minister if it seems to point to the right direction for the British economy?

Trade transaction in domestic pressure

British leadership has recently made an impressive record of trade transactions, but survival continues to worry about the UK voters, and companies are thinking of labor -driven tax hikes.

According to the data released by National Statistics (ONS) on Wednesday, the UK's annual inflation rate rose sharply from 2.6%in April to 2.6%in March.

This data emphasized the increase in pressure on British families, as the price of electricity, gas and other fuel rose 6.7% by April. Meanwhile, the price of water and sewage added 26.1%in April, the largest monthly hike since February 1988, ONS said.

British companies are now facing a higher tax burden as a result of the government's policy introduced in the “fall budget”, and other economists are other measures that are considered “anti -spot”. This includes immigration restrictions that affect foreign workers with the keys of various sectors, and pressure on small and medium -sized companies with a lot of national minimum wages and reforms of workers' rights.

Therefore, high -quality trade transactions are now struggling with many UK consumers and companies that are approaching promising economic growth and investment in economic growth and investment.

Kallum Pickering, the leading British economist of Peel Hunt, said on Wednesday, CNBC's “EUROPE EARLY Edition”, “The government has not scored so far according to domestic policy.” “[We’ve seen] Most anti -growth measures have interfered with the bond market in the last few months. “

Pickering said that the government is “doing a very good work.”

“STARMER includes the risk of a decline in the UK and the United States. It is not a good deal but a disadvantage. The British-India transaction is a strong signal that the UK is actually open to the business. He asked.

Large corporate leaders, together with CS Venkatakrishnan, a group chief executive of Barclays, are satisfied with the general direction of the British government, saying that they were “absolute” on CNBC Thursday.

“If you look at the achievement of the last few weeks of the last few weeks, we have sent trade with the United States with Europe, Europe, and important dealing partners. They continue to repair their relationships with Europe.”

He believed that inflation pressure was clear, but it has not yet led to “consumer pain.”

“We are actually seeing the conduit continues to continue the power of consumers, but people are coming because they manage their balance and carefully manage their finances. [they’re] economy. The job market is still strong. But as you can see … people are worried about inflation. People are worried about the cost of whether it is a general inflation due to cost, winter fuel bills, or tariffs, and the only answer is growth, which is the government's focus and we want to help. “

Personality problem

Some areas welcome Keir Starmer's calm and less explosive approaches, but they welcome explosive approaches to leadership than politicians such as British leader Nigel Farage or former Boris Johnson, but they are faced with criticism that his leadership style and personality keeps him and supports the Labor Party.

CNBC contacted the Labor Party to comment on Starmer's polling rating and is waiting for reply.

“Starmer has a great affirmation [signing] Bill Blain, a strategist and founder of Wind Shift Capital, said that trade transactions are deficit for the charisma of the prime minister.

“But he is boring, boring and accurate. He's not competent but not personality and lacks political charisma … Farage is on Spade. Boris Johnson was the same,” CNBC said on Tuesday.

Keir Starmer and Shadow Chancellor, the British opposition Labor Party leaders, respond to a campaign event on a farm in Oxford Shire, England on July 1, 2024.

PHIL NOBLE | Reuters

“The additional problem is that Starmer lacks a cabinet colleague who can create the fantasy of the smart leader's cabinet. Some are settled in their roles, but most of them look at their depths. This is the fact of Rachel Reeves who is not naturally dangerous.”

“The bigger problem is that descriptive labor suggests the right thing to control spending, but it has been counterproductive to voters. They are recognized as cruel.”

Blain pointed out that Starmer is “under pressure.” Blain pointed out. “If a poll is bitten, the risk of submitting with labor lawmakers is increasing,” he pointed out.

“That can happen [meaning] Mutiny! “He said.

