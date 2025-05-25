Salaries are a big obstacle to the restoration of American manufacturing. But that's not what you think





The main dishes to remember strangely, wages are both too weak and too high, which poses an obstacle to the revival of manufacturing work. Pop, when 22% of all jobs were in manufacturing, but there are only 7.2 million unemployed in the United States

One of President Donald Trump's main objectives to impose prices on American trade partners is to encourage countries to build factories and create jobs here. But labor costs represent a double canon threat for this vision.

If the restoration of manufacturing means leading to a job at its 1979 peak, many obstacles are held on the way, the economists of Wells Fargo Securities found in an analysis published on Wednesday.

Relatively few people are ready to take a place on the mounting chain. With a fairly low unemployment rate of 4.2%, there were 7.2 million unemployed in April, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. The restoration of industry at the levels of the 1970s, where 22% of jobs were in manufacturing, would require 22 million additional manufacturing workers, assuming that people did not leave other sectors of the economy.

One of the biggest obstacles in search of these 22 million workers is labor costs, which are paradoxically too high and too low.

Why us. Wages are too high

In the United States, wages are higher than elsewhere in the world, especially in developing countries where manufacturing has been dislodged.

American workers are paid 16 times more than their Vietnamese counterparts on average, 11 times more than their Mexican counterparts, and 7 times more than those in China, according to the economists of Wells Fargo. This means that installation manufacturers in the United States must invest more in automation (think of robots, machines, etc.) to compete, which means less jobs per factory and more expenses for businesses.

The restoration of the 6.7 million manufacturers lost since 1979 would require an investment of around 3 billions of dollars, said Wells Fargo.

This means that the United States is a better place to make more sophisticated products rather than simpler toys such as toys and furniture, a professor of economics at Rutgers told Farouk, told Investopedia in April.

“Great value stuff can return to the United States, in part because the value is not in work, but in thought,” said the entrepreneur. “So, if you have a highly automated and highly sophisticated article like computer flea, no matter if the cost of the workforce goes from $ 6 to $ 36 an hour, because the content of the workforce is low, and the main value and the price of the article are in thought, rather than in the manual workforce.”

Manufactured by Americans is often more expensive

High wages are one of the reasons why everything cannot be done as effectively in the United States as possible abroad.

Entrepreneur Ramon Van Meer, CEO of the AFINA shower company, recently organized an experience highlighting the difference and tested if customers would pay a bonus for the label made in the USA.

Earlier this year, Afina offered her customers two different versions of her shower head. One was manufactured by its current supplier, which manufactures in China and Vietnam, and sells $ 129. Then they listed another model made in America at the cheapest price they could sell it, which turned out to be $ 239. Out of 584 sales, not a single person bought the American version.

Why wages are too low

At the same time, manufacturing wages are too low compared to other American jobs to attract recruits.

Workers in the manufacturing sector earn less than 90 cents on the dollar compared to all other private employers, said Wells Fargo, citing data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. This means that manufacturers find it difficult to attract employees, according to several surveys of industry leaders, as well as BLS employment data.

Manufacturers are faced with a shortage of persistent labor, as many workers prefer to work in other industries if they can, according to a 2024 report by Consultant Deloitte and Fabring Institute Trade Group. For example, manufacturers compete with construction companies for welders, electricians and other trades.

The 1970s never come back

All the manufacturing jobs that return to the United States will probably be very different from those that were lost during the relocated trend in the 80s and 90s, requiring high-tech skills.

Workers who have computer -based skills, information technology, leadership and interpersonal skills will be more in demand during the next decade than those who have more traditional manufacturing skills such as fine motor skills and mechanical knowledge, said Wells Fargo, citing data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

