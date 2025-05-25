



05/05/24/2025 May 24, 2025trump praises the achievements of the cadets of West Point, Rips Dei Politiques

Trump, wearing a red hat `Make America Great Again '', told 1,002 graduate cadets that the United States is the” warmest country in the world “: Saul Loeb / AFP / Getty Images

In his first military speech in his second term, President Donald Trump congratulated West Point's cadets for their academic and physical achievements.

“In a few moments, you will have graduated from the most elite military academy and the history of human history,” Trump said at the ceremony at Michie Stadium.

“And you will become the largest and most powerful army officers that the world has ever known,” added Trump, while wrongly affirming that he “rebuilt the army”.

In February, Trump dismissed the president of the joint staff chiefs, the general of the Air Force CQ Brown, in a major reshuffle of military leadership. Five other admirals and generals have also been pushed.

In reference to the policies of diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI), Trump said that the work of the American armed forces “is not to organize trail emissions, to transform foreign cultures”.

“Army's work consists in dominating all enemy and destroying any threat to America, anywhere, at any time, in any place,” he said.

He said he was cleaning the army of transgender ideas, the “critical theory of the race” and the training he described as division and politics.

In a nod to the presidential tradition, Trump also forgiven about half a dozen cadets who had faced disciplinary offenses.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.dw.com/en/us-updates-hegseth-restricts-pentagon-reporting/live-72654997

