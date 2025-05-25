Here is where cases spread to the United States





The Iowa reported its first measles since 2019 on Friday, the last state to record a very contagious case of illness while the United States had a slight increase in measles in the last week.

Most cases in the United States are centered in Texas.

The case of measles in IOWA has been confirmed in an unvaccinated adult in the center of IOWA, according to the Ministry of States of Health and Social Services, which noted that 84% of Iowa 2 -year -old children are vaccinated, well below the 95% threshold required to prevent epidemics.

The exclusion of Iowa, there have been 1,046 confirmed cases of measles in 30 states so far this year, according to the last CDC update on Friday, increasing by 22 cases in the previous week and far exceeding 285 cases of measles in total reported in 2024 (the CDC does not provide data on the actively infectious number of cases).

Friday, the Texas Department of State Health Services reported that its number of measures of measles, which dates back to the end of January, had increased to 728, with 94 hospitalized patients and two children of school age confirmed the deaths of the disease since the start of the epidemic of states.

It is estimated that less than 10 of the confirmed cases are actively infectious, according to Texas health officials.

The Texas Department of Health said that 37 of the cases were vaccinated, the rest of the 691 patients who are not vaccinated or with an unknown vaccination status.

At the New Mexico, which has the second largest number of measles in the country, the County of Lea is home to 65 of the 78 confirmed cases of the States and reported a death, and is around 47 miles from the county of Gaines, Texas, where the vast majority of measles cases in Texas have been detected.

The Kansas Ministry of Health and Environment brought in 58 cases confirmed on Wednesday, and Jill Bronaugh, director of departments of the departments, previously told Forbes the genetic sequencing of a case in accordance with a link with epidemics in Texas and New Mexico.

Where is Texas the epidemic of measles?

There were 408 confirmed measles cases in the county of Gaines, a rural area about an hour and a half west of Lubbock. The cases reached two figures in the county of Terry (60 years old), the county of El Paso (56), the county of Lubbock (53), the county of Dawson (26), the county of Yoakum (20), the county of Lamar (20), the county of Cochran (14) and the county of Ector (11), with a total of 33 counties of Texas confirming the cases.

Has anyone died of measles this year?

An eight -year -old girl died in Lubbock in the in pulmonary in -law in April after having contracted the disease, the New York Times reported for the first time. The hospital where she died, UMC Health System, confirmed the death of the media, noting that the child was not vaccinated and had no underlying health problems. A non-vaccinated resident of New Mexico in Lea died of measles in March, according to the Ministry of Health of New Mexico. A six-year-old child who is not vaccinated in Texas also died of measles in February, marking the first death of measles in the United States in a decade.

What age groups does the measles have an impact in Texas?

Some 273 of the cases were one of the people aged five to 17, while 214 cases were among children under the age of five and 237 were reported in adults aged 18 and over. The age of four patients was not indicated.

Where are the epidemics of measles in the United States?

The CDC reported 14 epidemics (three or more linked cases) in 2025, 92% of confirmed cases (961 of the 1,046) associated with the epidemic. The cases in Kansas were linked to the New Mexico, which has cases linked to the Texas epidemic. Outside of Triple Or Double Double-Digit Cases in California, Texas, New Mexico, Kansas, North Dakota, Oklahoma, Ohio and Pennsylvania, Anywhere from one to nine boxes have been confirmed by the cdc in alaska, arkansas, colorado, fabrida, georgia, hawaii, Indiana, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Montana, New Jersey, New York City, New York State, North Carolina, Rhode Island, Tennessee, Vermont, Virginie and Washington.

What are the symptoms of measles?

Symptoms of measles include a fever, rash, cough, fatigue, flowing nose and red eyes. Symptoms do not appear before 10 to 14 days after someone is exposed to the virus and may appear as late as 21 days after exposure.

To what extent is measles contagious?

The measles is very contagious and can spread from a person to nine out of 10 close to 10 people, according to the CDC, which notes that a person infected with measles can spread it to other four days before the publication of the rash. The measles can spread by coughing, sneezing and infected surfaces and lingering in the air and on surfaces up to two hours after infected people leave a given area.

What is the isolation protocol for measles?

People infected with measles should isolate for four days after developing a rash, the day of the appearance of rashes being considered as zero day.

Is there a measles vaccine?

Yes, and it's very effective and safe, according to the CDC. The measles vaccine, mumps and rubella, which has been available for more than half a century, is effective about 97% to prevent measles with both standard doses and 93% with a dose. The vaccine is generally given to people when they are children, with a dose administered between 12 and 15 months and another administered between four and six years. The vaccine generally offers long -term or life protection. There is no problem getting the vaccine if you are an uncertain adult of their vaccination status, Dr. William Schaffner, professor of infectious diseases at the Vanderbilt University Medical Center told NPR. Adults born after 1957 and vaccinated before 1968 should consider revealing themselves, reported NPR, noting that early measles vaccines are not as effective.

What does RFK Jr. say on the epidemic of measles and the vaccine?

After initially claiming that the epidemic of measles was not unusual, Kennedy changed his position and considered it serious, claiming that in a declaration since March 3, the epidemic is a call for action for all of us to reaffirm our commitment to public health. On April 6, Kennedy said the most effective way to prevent the propagation of measles was the ROR vaccine. In a separate follow-up article, the HHS chief praised two extraordinary healers who treated children with measles in Texas with Budonid, an anti-inflammatory steroid and clarithromycin, an antibiotic used on bacterial infections. Dr. Paul offer, director of the Vaccine Education Center at the Philadelphia Children's Hospital, told NPR that Budesonide has no role in the treatment of measles while clarithromycin is not the correct antibiotic to treat secondary bacterial infections of measles. Kennedy continued supporting the vaccine in an interview with CBS News, saying that the position of the federal government, my post, is that people should get the measles vaccine, although it has not said that the government should mandate the vaccine. Kennedy, a vaccine skeptic, also supported the use of vitamin A under the supervision of a doctor to treat people with measles, creating concerns among health experts who warned against the effectiveness of vitamins. Sue Kressly, president of the American Academy of Pediatrics, told the Washington Post that the only cash on vitamin A instead of the ROR vaccine is dangerous and ineffective and can put children in danger, noting that too much vitamin A can cause serious health problems, including liver damage.

Crucial quote

Due to the very contagious nature of this disease, additional cases are likely to occur in the epidemic area and the surrounding communities, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.

Key

The Texas Benefit Epidemic began at the end of January with only two cases and has become the largest epidemic in virus states in 30 years. The Texas Department of State Health Services said in a report on student vaccination status for the 2023-2024 school year that 5.64% of Texas kindergarten students were not vaccinated for measles, while 2.34% of seventh year students had not received the vaccine. The measles was fully eliminated from the United States in 2000, according to the CDC, which means that the virus did not propagate in the country and that new cases only came from people who contracted measles abroad and returned to the United States in 2024, a total of 285 cases of measles were reported in 33 states.

