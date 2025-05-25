British Political Live: Badenoch Blasts Starmer and Farage in Benecer Row Rayner offers winter fuel U-turn updates.





Amy-Clare Martin25 May 15:23 May 2025

ICYMI: RayNer defends the housing construction plan despite the recession of the number of housing under construction.

Angela Rayner defended the plan to build a 1.5 million housing, despite concerns about whether to achieve a goal.

The housing minister asked about the decrease in the number of houses under construction according to the Labor Party.

“It doesn't happen overnight,” she said she needs “lead of time” to be applied with Laura Kuenssberg on the BBC's Sunday.

Rayner said he was pressed on whether or not he had a slow speed due to lack of trust in the housing market.

In fact, I was with them this Monday, and what is clear is that they welcomed our changes we made. We started seeing the green shoots. It will come in the next few months. “

Amy-Clare Martin25 May 15:00 May 2025

As the conservatives fell to fourth place, they are leading the reform in the poll.

Kemi Badenoch said, “If Nigel Farage has gained power, if the British reform leader has made an empty promise to be released by the government,” it is very bad for this country. “

Conservative leaders have announced warnings over Labor, Liberal Democrats and British Reforms for the first time since 2019, as the party fell to fourth in the latest voting of YOUGOV.

Badenoch's opinion came from the Reformed Britain with 29%in the latest YouGOV voting survey. Labor was 22%, the Liberal Democratic Party 17%, and the Conservative Party 16%, which received the lowest rating in the poll.

This is the first time Tories has been ranked fourth in the YOUGOV rankings since the last few weeks of Theresa May in 2019.

Amy-Clare Martin25 May 14:40 May 2025

In order to drive out the PM, the PM inside the Labor Plot takes 12 months to turn the goods

The prime minister is now known to be personally considering another U -turn for the two children's benefits.

Political editor David Maddox considers Sir Keirs Future as the leader of the Labor Party in a special report.

Amy-Clare Martin25 May 14:20 May 2025

Rayner suggests that the details of the winter fuel reversal can come within a few weeks.

Angela Rayner has more information on the time when winter fuel payments can be restored to more pensioners in several weeks.

Read the whole story here.

Amy-Clare Martin25 May 14:00 May 2025

What is the two child benefits?

The two children's benefits limit the parents from claiming universal credit or tax deductions for their third children. It was introduced by the Conservative Party and was in April 2017. It only affects children born after April 6, 2017.

The bill was introduced by Prime Minister George Osborne with a raft of different changes to the benefit system. Conservatives said the measures were designed to encourage beneficiaries to make the same choice as those who fully support themselves.

According to the figures announced by the Child Poverty Action Group (CPAG), 109 children are poverty by every day.

KEIR is said to be personally considering disposing the two children's caps with the cost of the finance of 3.55 billion treasury a year. The reform leader, NIGEL FARAGE, is reported to be trying to discard the labor and to restore the winter fuel payment to extract the labor of benefits.

This move will show the second major welfare U -turn after reversing the winter fuel allowance policy in the past a few weeks. As the Labor Party MP threatened the rebellion against a wide range of welfare reform packages, the observer clearly stated that the prime minister would want to abolish the upper limit in his cabinet.

Amy-Clare Martin25 May 1325 May 13:40

Summary: Keir Starmer is considering that Capsir Keir Starmer, considering scratching two children's benefits, discards two children's benefits caps. It will be the second U-turn to the pressure for several months on the benefits of benefits. The prime minister accused the shift for saying that the Kemi Badenoch leader told the prime minister and the reformed leaders of pleasing people. Warning we warned that we could not afford to scratch Sir Keir Starmer, the Secretary of Capprlime.

Amy-Clare Martin25 May 1325 May 13:19

Angela RayNer blows leadership rumors: I do not want to be the leader of the Labor Party.

Read the whole story here.

Amy-Clare Martin25 May 1325 May 13:00

Kemi Badenoch admits that it will take time to rebuild support for conservatives.

Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch said it would take time to rebuild her party's support for her party after the defeat of the general election.

BBC talked with Laura Kuenssberg with Laura Kuenssberg, and Badenoch said: we'll take time because we just lost the election. The public is acting so badly that the government protests the parties.

She said she was pressed over whether the reconstruction process would take two years: I can't tell how long it will take. You must use this time as wisely as possible.

Badenoch said he intentionally avoided the response to political frustration by holding a headline.

She rushed to pursue a poll, but she said that it was wrong.

We need to convey suggestions to better change the country.

Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch left with Laura Kuenssberg (PA Media) on Sunday.

Amy-Clare Martin25 May 12:45 May 2025

Starmer and Farage is talking to please people. Badenoch claims.

Kemi Badenoch accused Nigel Farage and Keir Starmer that they were considering the promise to abolish the two children's benefits caps, saying things to pleasure people according to the report.

The conservative leader warned Skys with Trevor Phillips on Sunday morning that the cap has a good reason. We can't afford it.

'If you can't afford to have a lot of children, you shouldn't do that. She said she didn't have to rely on benefits to have children.

But we have a humanitarian system that cares for people, but the hat is two children. I think it is right. It is fair.

Nigel Farage and Keir Starmer are just speaking to please people. They do not do what is right. I am talking about what is right. It may be popular, but it's absolutely right.

The reform leader is preparing to extract the prime minister for benefits by completely restoring the winter fuel payment to all pensioners and discarding the two -child benefits.

Keir is also said to be personally considering the abandonment of two -child benefits to reduce the poverty of children.

After the last week, we will show the second major welfare U -turn after reversing the winter fuel allowance policy.

Badenoch added: This is not honest, no plans, confusing, worsening everything, and damaging our economy, which will be the latest in the long decision. “

Amy-Clare Martin25 May 1225 May 12:31

