The deputy prime minister urges and builds housing builders.





The city council will gain new authority to allow housing builders to play their role to provide 1.5 million houses. The new housing construction period must be set before the plan is granted. Developers who repeatedly build or use the planning authority on land transactions can face new delayed housing fines or provide security for those who work and work by parts of the council.

Thousands of new houses promised to the community will be delivered faster by major changes so that developers will deliver their promises and leave the site as anti -money for several years.

For the first time, in accordance with the new government proposal announced today, housing builders should promise the delivery period before they are approved, and play their own role to provide security for those who work to accelerate the construction of housing and solve the housing crisis.

In accordance with the new rules, housing building companies also trace this by submitting annual reports to the council. Most developers want to continue to be constructed, but those who can't consistently build sites and simply secure planning to trade land can also face the delayed housing fines of thousands of dollars per housing per house and pay directly to local planning authorities.

Those who are deliberately sitting on an important land without building a promised house have been able to see the sites that have been acquired by the committee with examples of the public interest and the future planning permission, and the government's change plan is a business that will provide 1.5 million new houses.

Large housing sites that produce more than 2,000 houses can be built for more than 14 years. In other words, the working family and young people consume the ability to deprive home ownership or rent a cheap house.

But if more than 40% of the house is cheaper, the build out is twice as fast. Therefore, the government also tests new requirements for large -scale lands to be in office, and will help to build more houses, including cheaper houses.

Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner and the housing minister said:

The government has taken radical measures to check the plan system to restart the British construction with many years of activity. In the name of providing security for those who work, we support builders, not blockers. Now it's time for developers to roll their sleeves and play a role.

We were going further to get the house we need. While generations struggle to ride a housing ladder, there are no sites with a plan to collect dust for decades. Through the plan for change, we will make it a reality for those who provide 1.5 million houses, fix the housing crisis, and work for the dream of home ownership.

These decisive changes will be incentives for developers and communities to help builders adapt to more construction.

When major reforms were introduced to simplify the planning system last summer, the industry promised to build as soon as possible with the government.

They must now make that promise. The government continues to support the industry with tools and support, but in return, the deputy prime minister must have a message to the builders.

This reform occupies the core part of the government's plan for changes in the construction of the Government Council, and offers the largest boost in the construction of a single generation of social and affords.

The work is already underway through the new pro -growth national policy framework, including the goal of the council's essential housing, which will increase the construction of British housing to the highest level for 40 years and add 6.8 billion won to the UK economy by 2029/30.

This allows the earthquake planning to reform the earthquake plan through groundbreaking plans and infrastructure bills to build up 1.5 million houses faster and more easily and increase the economy by up to 7.5 billion.

CLLR ADAM HUG said: the housing spokesman of the local government association said:

We are pleased that the government has acted on LGA's demands to acquire a magical housing site or site that is not built in the agreed time scale by the government's punishment to the developer.

Local governments share ambitions to increase housing construction and work hard with communities and developers to provide new sites. If you do not build a house approved by the developer, you are too frustrated. This kind of intervention is the last means, but this movement is important for ensuring meaningful construction outside the site.

The ability to apply a quiet housing penalty is that the council requires that the developer does not fall into income loss due to slow developers, but it should be set to the level of incentives.

Private developers play an important role in resolving chronic housing shortages, but they cannot build their necessary houses every year. Prior to the expenditure review, we also set the measures necessary to give the council to be authorized to build a cheaper, high -quality house quickly and scale.

Additional information

The government is publishing a thesis on planning reform work to speed up. This is with the posting technical counseling that requires transparency and responsibility for the building fee of the housing site.

Technical counseling suggests that more than 50 housing developers are required using the permissions introduced in Leveling-up and Regeneration Act 2023.

Statements built with planning applications;

Notification of starting when they start development; and

Annual progress tracking progress progress,

Work papers to speed up the discussion with the sector. This includes:

As an overall strategy to speed up, based on the best evidence of the cause of slow construction.

The new proposal for delayed housing penalty will be the last means of local authorities that have agreed to the build -out schedule as a planned permit, but substantially (more than 10%) without justifiable reasons. This requires a first legislation and applies only to future planning permissions.

The confirmation government will implement a new authority introduced by the Leveling-Up and Regeneration Act 2023 in connection with the forced purchase of land, which will eliminate the risk of forced purchase orders for sites with forced purchasing orders.

The confirmation government will implement the completion notification reform in the Leveling and Regeneration Act 2023, which can be issued by local planning authorities if the development is not completed within a reasonable period.

