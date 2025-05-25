Foreign universities hope to attract the United States scientists after Trump research cuts





While the Trump administration reduced billions of dollars in federal funding for scientific research, thousands of scientists in the United States have lost their jobs or subsidies and governments and universities around the world have spotted an opportunity.

In this photo provided by the University Health Network, the Prime Minister of Ontario Doug Ford, Center, is held with other government officials and the UHn in personalized hockey jerseys during the announcement of the Canada Managers program in Toronto on Monday, April 7, 2025. (Jacob Cote / Uhn via AP)

The Canadian leaders' program, launched in April, hopes to promote the next generation of innovators by bringing biomedical researchers at the start of their career north of the border.

The Aix-Marseille University in France launched the SAFE Place for Science program in March, committing to hosting American scientists who may feel threatened or hampered in their research.

Australias Global Talent Program Attraction, announced in April, promises competitive wages and relocation packages.

In response to what is happening in the United States, said Anna-Maria Arabia, head of the Academy of Australian Sciences, we see an unrivaled opportunity to attract some of the smartest minds here.

Since the Second World War, the United States has invested enormous sums of money in scientific research carried out in independent universities and federal agencies. This funding has helped the United States become the leading scientific power of worlds and has led to the invention of mobile phones and the Internet as well as new ways of treating cancer, heart disease and stroke, noted Holden Thorp, editor of the journal Science.

But today, this system is shaken.

Since President Donald Trump took office in January, his administration highlighted what she calls waste and ineffectiveness in federal scientific expenditure and has made significant reductions in the levels of staff and the granting of funding at the National Science Foundation, the National Institutes of Health, NASA and other agencies, as well as the reduction of research dollars.

The White House budget proposal for next year calls for the NIH budget of around 40% and the national scientific foundations of 55%.

The Trump administration spent its first months to examine the previous administration projects, identify waste and realign our research expenses to match the priorities of the American peoples and continue our innovative domination, said the White House spokesman Kush Desai.

Several universities have already announced that hiring of freezing, staff licensed or ceased to admit new graduate students. On Thursday, the Trump administration revoked the capacity of Harvard universities to register international students, although a judge suspended this.

Research institutions abroad look at concern for collaborations that depend on colleagues in the United States, but they also see opportunities for potentially poaching talents.

There are threats to science … south of the border, said Brad Wouters, the University Health Network, the leading hospital and the Canada Medical Research Center, which launched the Canadian leaders' recruitment campaign. There is a whole basin of talents, a whole cohort which is affected by this moment.

Promise a safe place to make science

Universities around the world are still trying to recruit each other from each other, as well as technological companies and businesses in other areas do. What is unusual about the current moment is that many global recruiters target researchers by promising something that seems newly threatened: academic freedom.

French President Emmanuel Macron and the president of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen attend the Event Choose Europe for Science at the University of Sorbonne in Paris on Monday May 5, 2025. (Gonzalo Fuentes / Pool via AP, file)

The president of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, said this month that the European Union intended to consecrate the freedom of scientific research on the law. She spoke during the launch of the Choisk Europe for Science blocks which was underway before the Trump administration cuts, but sought to capitalize at the time.

Eric Berton, president of Aix-Marseille University, expressed a similar feeling after launching the SAFE Place program for institutions.

Our American research colleagues are not particularly interested in money, he said candidates. What they want above all is being able to continue their research and their academic freedom is preserved.

Too early to say brain flight

It is too early to say how many scientists will choose to leave the United States, universities will take months to examine applications and extinguish funding, and longer for researchers to uproot their lives.

In addition, the American leader in research and development of financing is enormous and even important cuts can leave crucial programs. The United States has been the main R&D funder, including government, university and private investments for decades. In 2023, the country financed 29% of the R&Ds of the worlds, according to the American Association for the Advancement of Science.

But some institutions abroad report a significant early interest on the part of researchers in the United States, almost half of the requests for a safe place for science 139 out of 300 in total came from scientists based in the United States, including IA researchers and astrophysicists.

Applicants based in the United States during this recruitment year for Frances Institute of Genetics, Molecular and Cellular Biology roughly doubled compared to last year.

Modern and traditional architecture is observed at the Max Planck Institute for Coal Research in Muelheim, Germany, Friday May 23, 2025. (AP photo / Martin Meissner)

At the Max Planck Society in Germany, the program of excellence Lise Meitner intended for young researchers attracted the triple of the number of applications of scientists based in the United States this year that last year.

Recruiters who work with companies and non -profit organizations say they see a similar trend.

Natalie Derry, a general partner based in the United Kingdom of the world practice of emerging sciences with recruiter Wittkieffer, said that her team had seen an increase of 25% to 35% of candidates for American cold calls on open positions. When they contact scientists currently based in the United States, we get a much higher rate of people who were of interest.

However, there are practical obstacles to overcome for the Hoppers on the potential continent, she said. This may include linguistic obstacles, the organization of child care or the care of the elderly and significant differences in national pension or retirement programs.

Community links

Brandon Coventry never thought he would consider a scientific career outside the United States. But federal funding cuts and questions about whether new grants will materialize have left it uncertain. Although reluctant to leave his family and friends, he applied for teachers in Canada and France.

I never wanted to leave the United States necessarily, but it is a serious competitor for me, said Coventry, who is a postdoctoral scholarship holder studying neural implants at the University of Wisconsin-Madison.

But it is not easy to collect and move a scientific career and even less to a lifetime.

Marianna Zhang studied how children develop breed and gender stereotypes as a postdoctoral scholarship holder at New York University when her subsidy of the National Science Foundation was canceled. She said it was that America as a country was no longer interested in studying questions like mine.

However, she was not sure of her next move. It is not an easy solution, just fleeing and escaping in another country, she said.

Recruitment programs are ambition, of those who try to attract a dozen researchers at a single university with the chosen initiative on a continent level.

But it is not clear if the total amount of funding and new positions offered could correspond to what is lost in the United States

A global vacuum

Even if universities and institutes are thinking of recruiting talent in the United States, there is more apprehension than joy during the financing cuts.

Science is a global company, said Patrick Cramer, head of the Max Planck Society, noting that data sets and discoveries are often shared between international collaborators.

One objective of recruitment readers is to help prevent loss of talent for the global scientific community, he said.

Researchers from around the world will suffer if the collaborations are closed and the databases are offline, according to scientists.

The United States has always been an example, both in science and in education, said that Patrick Schultz, president of the Frances Institute of Genetics, Molecular and Cellular Biology. Thus, cuts and politicians were also very frightening for us because it was an example for the whole world.

