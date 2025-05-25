Monaco Grand Prix 2025 Live: UK Starting Time, Qualified Results, Weather and Norris claim to claim pillars with record rap





Crown's Formula 1's jewelry speeds up with the grid as the world famous Monaco Grand Prix arrives this afternoon.

The symbolic MONTE CARLO track remains the most famous race in the F1 calendar due to its history and GlITZ and Glamor.

3

LECLERC won the first race in almost two years in his hometown last year: Getty

In addition to the home race, standing at the top of Monaco's podium is to choose an ideal victory for all drivers.

F1's Originalgrand Prixhas has rarely changed in the century since its debut in 1929, and many of the current grids live in the principal.

However, the lack of modernization helps to preserve Monaco's rich history, but the event has been harmed by the track.

The current F1 car is a problem here, with an increase in length, width and weight compared to the predecessor.

The 3.337km distance circuit that cheats on the city street of Monte Carlo and La Condamine has little space for overtaking.

Monaco GP has now recorded an average of 10 overtakes per race over the past decade, making it the most important in the season.

This is good news for Lando Norris, who claimed the pillar with a record rap of 1: 09: 954.

Brit smashes Lewis Hamilton's 1: 10: 166 record and sits quite ahead of Gyeongju.

When is Monaco Grand Prix?

Circuit de Monaco's 2025 F1 Grand Prix weekend will be held between Friday, May 23 and Sunday, May 25.

Two practice sessions began on Friday from 12:30 pm in the UK, and the second will be held at 4 pm later.

The third practice is held on Saturday at 11:30 am, the most important qualifications in the whole season at 3 pm.

The light of the Grand Prix on Sunday is 2 pm.

The current weather forecast is built at about 22 C.

Recent Monaco Grand Prix Winner

2024 -Charles LecrlerC2023 -MAX VERSTAPPEN2022 -Sergio PEREZ2021 -MAX VERSTAPPEN20 -Covid -Covid -192019 -Lewis Hamilton2018 -Daniel Ricciardo2017 -Sebastianan Vettel2016 -Lewis Hamilton is not held.

3

MONEGASQUE LECLERC is his Monaco Cursecredit: Gettymonaco Grand Prix: TV Channel and Live Stream

The race weekend will be broadcast live on SKY SPORTS F1, and Grand Prix will begin at 12:30 pm on Sunday.

SKY customers can live live through the app using mobile, tablets, or computer devices.

You can also buy ASKY SPORTSDAY PASS at NOWTV, and Channel Four will broadcast highlights later in the evening.

Tom Clayton also has an update for the Themeo Grand Prix, Live on TalkSport.

Click Live Stream to adjust TalkSport or TalkSport 2 via website. You can also use the ThetalkSport app, DAB digital radio, smart speakers and 1089 or 1053 AM.

3

Principal tracks remain the most famous in F1credit: getTymonaco Grand Prix: Grid1 Lando Norris, Mclaren2 Charles Leclerc, Ferrari3 Oscar Piastri, Mclaren4 Max Verstappen, Red Bull5 isack havejar, Racing Bulls6 Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin7 Lewis. Liam Lawson, Racing Bulls10 Alex Albon, Williams11 Carlos Sainz, Williams12 Yuki Tsunoda, Red Bull13 Nico Hulkenberg, Sauber14 George Russell, Mercedes15 Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes16 Gabriel Bortoleto, Sauber17 Pierre Gasly, Alpine18 Franco Franco 17 Lance Stroll, Aston Martin20 Oliver Bearman, HaaSF1 2025: Drivers' Survingsoscar PiaStri (MCLAREN) -1464 Wins, 6 podiumslando Norris (MCLAREN) -133,1 win, 6 podiumsmax VERSTAPPEN (Red Bull) -124,2 WIN, 4 podiumSgeorge (podiumsgeorge) -4 podiums rusShells, 4 podiumSgeorge russells Hamilton (Ferrari) -53kimi Antonelli (Mercedes) -48Alex Albon (Williams) -40ESTEBAN OCON (HaaS) -14Lance Stroll (Aston Martin) -14carlos Sainz (Williams) -11yuki tsunoda (redodo) -11yuki tsunoda. (ALPINE) -7isack Hadjar -7oliver Bearman (HaaS) -6nico Hulkenberg (Kick Sauber) -6liam Lawson Bortoleto (kick sauber) -0. Alpine -0jachhan (alpine) -0bangohan. 0Monaco Grand Prix: What did you say?

Norris broke Hamilton's record, “It's been a long time.

“I feel good. I think this is not a good feeling after a lot of struggles over the last few months.

“Monaco is a beautiful place. The most difficult track against hometown heroes

“I am very proud of the whole team. We have worked very hard for the last few months. I'm very happy.”

