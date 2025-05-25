Zelensky says that “American silence” on Russian attacks “encourages Putin '





James Waterhouse

BBC Ukraine BBC

Jaroslav Lukiv and Jemma Crewretters

Ukraine president Volodymyr Zelensky alleged that the “silence” of the United States after the recent Russian attacks encouraged President Vladimir Putin, following Moscow's largest air attack to date.

The night attack saw Russia launching the greatest number of drones and missiles in a single night since the start of the war.

At least 12 people, including three children, were killed and dozens of others were injured in generalized strikes across Ukraine. The attack occurred one day after one of the heaviest attacks in the capital kyiv since the start of the war.

Zelensky warned that “brutality of Russia cannot be stopped” without “strong pressure on Russian management”.

Ukraine's Air Force said that for 8:40 p.m. local time (17:40 GMT), Russia had made strikes using 367 missiles of different types, unmanned air vehicles (UAV) and drones.

The Air Force said it had shot 45 cruise missiles and destroyed 266 drones, most regions in affected Ukraine and shots recorded in 22 places. Rescuers worked in more than 30 towns and villages, said Zelensky.

Among the people killed, three in the Zytomyr region west of kyiv were children – all the brothers and sisters, according to the vice -minister of foreign affairs of Ukraine, Mariana Betsa. In a declaration on X, she identified them as Stanislav, eight, Tamara, 12, and novel, 17.

Despite the assembly of international calls, Russia has continued to intensify its air campaign, showing no sign of its offensive and ignoring calls to a ceasefire.

In a sharp message to the American president Donald Trump – who previously said that Putin was interested in ending the war – Zelensky said: “The world could go on vacation, but war continues, despite weekends and weekdays.

“This cannot be ignored. The silence of America and the silence of others in the world, only encourages Putin.”

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine

The brothers and sisters Stanislav, Tamara and Roman were all killed in Russian bombing, said Ukrainian officials

When Zelensky refers to “American silence”, it probably means the additional sanctions that Washington has so far resisted to impose on Moscow for his continuous invasion.

Its argument is that the Russian war machine is not hungry enough and that the Kremlin is not incentive enough to get involved significantly in cease-fire talks.

Trump said he wanted to use more carrot than stick when it comes to convincing Moscow to accept a cease-fire, but, apart from the direct discussions of Ukraine-Russia and new exchanges of prisoners of war, there was little or no progress in the break in the fighting, despite the growing impatience of the American president.

Despite the European allies of kyiv preparing new sanctions for Russia, the United States said that it would continue to try to negotiate these peace talks, or to “move away” if progress did not follow.

With the continuous maximalist requirements of Moscow for peace, Putin deciding not to stand for recent ceasefire negotiations in Turkey and 48 hours of heavy air bombings for Ukraine, it is difficult to see what the Kremlin would have to do so that the White House adopts a more difficult position.

The Russian Defense Ministry said it had inflicted damage to targets, including military aerodromes, ammunition deposits and electric war stations, demanding damage in 142 areas.

According to the Ukraine Minister of Internal Affairs, Ihor Klymenko, 13 regions were attacked, with more than 60 people injured, 80 damaged residential buildings and 27 fires recorded.

Klymenko described her as a “ruthless strike combined for civilians”.

According to Oleh Syniehubov, head of the Kharkiv regional office, 85 and 56, was killed after a house in Kupiansk.

In the kyiv region, four people were killed and 16 injured, including three children, said the DSNS.

Putin launched a large -scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, and Moscow currently controls around 20% of the Ukrainian territory.

This includes Crimea – the southern peninsula of Ukraine annexed by Russia in 2014.

Russia’s largest drone attack occurred just a week ago when 273 drones were launched in the central region of kyiv and the Dnipropetrovsk and Donetsk regions in the East, according to Ukraine Air Force.

Russia is able not only to simply make drones at a faster rate, but they also evolve. Shahed drones are now filled with more explosives and improved technology to escape detection.

Ukraine said that the 13 regions struck by strikes on Sunday were kyiv and the larger region of the capital, as well as the Zhytomyr, Khmelnytskyi, Ternopil, Dnipro, Myapilsk regions. Chernihiv, Cherkasy, Sumy and Poltava.

In kyiv, local officials reported 11 injuries, several fires and damage to residential buildings, including a dormitory.

A colleague from the BBC sent a message to say that a block of apartments was destroyed, just five minutes by car from the place where she lived.

The strikes occurred while the capital marked its annual vacation on the day of the Kyiv.

Reuters

A resident looks at a damaged apartment building in a Russian drone strike on Kyiv

In Russia, the Ministry of Defense said that 110 Ukrainian drones had been destroyed and intercepted in 12 Russian regions and the Crimean Peninsula between midnight and 07:00 am local time (05:00 BST).

The mayor of Moscow, Sergei Sobyanin, reported that 12 drones heading to the capital had been slaughtered.

He added that the emergency services teams have been deployed to assess the damage caused by the fall in drone debris.

In the Tula region, just south of Moscow, wrecks of drones crashed in the courtyard of a residential building, breaking windows in a number of apartments, said local governor Dmitriy Milyaev.

No one was injured, he added.

Sunday was also the third and last day of a great exchange of prisoners of war between the two parties. After this weekend, there is even less hope that it will lead to additional cooperation.

On Friday, Ukraine and Russia each presented 390 soldiers and civilians in the greatest exchange of prisoners since the launch of its large -scale assault in February 2022.

On Saturday, Zelensky announced that 307 other Ukrainian prisoners returned home as part of an exchange agreement with the Kremlin.

And on Sunday, Ukraine and Russia each confirmed that 303 of their soldiers had returned home – bringing the total over three days to 1,000 prisoners each.

The exchange followed the first face -to -face talks between the two parties in three years, which took place in Türkiye.

Earlier this week, Trump and Putin had a two-hour telephone call to discuss a Ukrainian cease-fire agreement offered in the United States.

Trump said he thought that the call was “very good” and added that Russia and Ukraine “will immediately start” negotiations to a ceasefire and “an end to war”.

However, Putin only said that Russia would work with Ukraine to develop a “memorandum” on “possible future peace” and did not accept 30-day ceasefire.

