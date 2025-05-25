



A double American and German citizen was arrested on Sunday for pretending to burn the United States Embassy in Tel Aviv, Israel, according to the Ministry of Justice.

Officials said they had arrested Joseph Neumayer, 28, at John F Kennedy airport in New York. He was expelled by the Israeli authorities after being found with explosive devices in a backpack near the embassy.

Mr. Neumeyer appeared on Sunday in court and was detained in prison, said the Ministry of Justice.

“This accused is accused of planning a devastating attack targeting our embassy in Israel, threatening the death of the Americans and the life of President Trump,” said Prosecutor General Pamela Bondi.

The arrest comes only a few days after an armed man killed two staff of the Israeli embassy outside a Jewish museum in Washington DC.

Federal officials said Mr. Neumayer arrived in Israel in April and May 19, went to the United States Embassy in Tel Aviv with a dark backpack.

The 28 -year -old spat on an Embassy custody as he was passing, said the Ministry of Justice. When the goalkeeper tried to hold him, Mr. Neumayer would have fled, leaving behind a backpack with three Molotov cocktails, small bombs based on flammable liquids which are supposed to start fires once they are lit and launched.

The police later found Mr. Neumeyer in his hotel where he was arrested, said the Ministry of Justice.

The officials say that he had posted on his account on social networks committing to “burn the embassy in Tel Aviv” and had called for “death to America, death to the Americans”.

The officials say that Mr. Neumeyer also threatened to assassinate Trump in social networks on another account that would be linked to him.

Mr. Neumeyer was sent to the United States on Sunday, where he was arrested. He risks a maximum of 20 years in prison if he is found guilty.

Last Wednesday, a young couple, Yaron Lischinsky and Sarah Lynn Milgrim, were killed outside an event with the Jewish Museum capital in Washington DC.

Police identified the suspect as Elias Rodriguez, 30, from Chicago, who, according to them, shouted “free Palestine” after having shot down the couple.

Internal security secretary Kristi Noem is expected to attend a memorial in Israel for the victims on Monday.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.bbc.com/news/articles/c780n71rr24o The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos