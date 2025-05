Is this the best British stock to consider now?

Image Source: Getty Image

Investors are constantly hunting to buy the best stocks. And 2025 has been a good year for the UK's largest businesses, such as Frez Nilo (58%) and Airtel Africa (52%increase). Unfortunately, not all companies in FTSE 100 are so lucky. Three weakest performers are:

WPP (LSE: WPP) 28% Glencore drop 27% ASHTEAD Group 13%

It is not uncommon to be disappointed, but it is rare to go through a period of performance that lacks the highest level of stock. And if you check the largest short -term loser for long -term investors, you can sometimes see a large long -term winner. With this in mind, let's explore the worst performance project of this batch WPP.

What is it?

Since stocks have been downward traces since the highest level of about 1,200P in 2022, WPPS sluggish performance is not particularly new for existing shareholders, all of which cannot be criticized by management. As a company specializing in advertising and public relations, the market situation was not desirable due to the increase in inflation in 2023.

But the company seemed slow to respond to the changing environment of the AI ​​-centered tool. And the group corporate culture seems to be decreasing. GlassDoor's anonymous staff reviews do not draw roses. And earlier this year, Mark Read CEO faced a significant backlash after introducing an essential return policy that didn't go well with employees. In fact, more than 20,000 workers have signed a petition to make this decision.

Needless to say, in the industry where the top talent is important, it seems unfortunate that much of the labor force is unhappy.

A secret purchase opportunity?

Despite the seemingly depressed business state, there is room for careful optimism. The restructuring plan is finally completed for many years. Thus, shareholders can be rewarded from the efficiency gains that have been waiting for a long time.

At the same time, the investment in AI tools was late, but it began to accelerate with the same system as the WPP Open. This movement is expected to improve customer maintenance. And as the wider economic environment improves and advertising spending increases, the WPP can soon enjoy the recovery tail that will soon start financing.

Investors seem to have set the bar quite low as stock trading is traded at an forward price of 6.6. Therefore, if the WPP can restart work, the stock price will pop out and the opposite investor can benefit.

Nevertheless, continuous weak performance can lead to a fierce competitive environment, causing more stocks to lose more stocks. In other words, there is a risk factor that should be investigated before the investor jumps.

