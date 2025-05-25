The American citizen-German Joseph Neumeyyer arrested for attempted bombing of fires on the American Embassy in Tel Aviv, Israel, say the authorities





New York-A double American-American citizen appeared on Sunday before the Federal Court of Brooklyn for trying to attack a branch of the United States Embassy in Tel Aviv.

Joseph Neumeyer, 28, made his first appearance in court after the FBI special agents arrested him at John F. Kennedy International Airport.

According to the United States Ministry of Justice, the 28 -year -old arrived in Israel in April.

Earlier this month, Neumeyer published on his Facebook account, “join me this afternoon in Tel Aviv, we burn the Embassy of the United States” and “Join me while I burn the Embassy of Tel Aviv. Death To America. Death to Americans and FK the West, ”according to the non -sealed criminal complaint.

The same day, on May 19, Neumeyer arrived outside the branch of the United States Embassy in Tel Aviv carrying a backpack. The authorities say that Neumeyer approached an embassy guard and spit on the guard. The goalkeeper tried to hold Neumeyer who said profanations before turning and fleeing, leaving his backpack behind.

The officials of the application of laws returned to the backpack of Neumeyer several bottles which had been transformed into Molotov cocktails, according to the complaint.

He was arrested at the hotel where he stayed and then expelled from Israel in the United States

“This accused is accused of planning a devastating attack targeting our embassy in Israel, threatening the death of the Americans and the life of President Trump,” said US prosecutor Pamela Bondi. “The ministry will not tolerate this violence and will continue this defendant to the extent of the law.”

Neumeyyer's social media accounts also contained threatening messages which, among other things, called to the assassination of President Trump, according to prosecutors.

If he is found guilty, Neumeyer risks 5 to 20 years in prison and a fine of up to $ 250,000.

ABC News contributed to this report.

