Pope Leo XIV: “Let's renew our dedication to Marie”





In the Basilica of St. Mary Major, Pope Leo XIV worships the icon of Maria Salus Populi Romani, prays before the tomb of Pope Francis and urges Christians to grow in our devotion to Mary.

By Wojciech Rogacin and Kielce Gussie

After celebrating mass at the Basilica of Saint-Jean-Lustran, Pope Leo XIV visited the Basilica of Saint Mary Major. There, he prayed in the Pauline chapel before the icon of Salus Populi Romani (salvation of the Roman people), a sacred image before which many pontifts, including Pope Francis, entrusted the most important intentions of the churches.

After having offered flowers to the old Marian icon and sang the Magnificat, the pope then stopped to pray to the tomb of his predecessor, Pope Francis, who is buried in the same basilica.

“Thank you for being here!”

Before returning to the Vatican, the Holy Father was released on the Loggia Basil to greet the faithful gathered outside. He started by extending his peace to everyone before expressing his gratitude for their presence.

Pope Leo prays to the tomb of his predecessor, Pope Francis, who is buried in the same basilica. (@Vaticic media)

Thank you for being here! Thank you for coming to this basilica this afternoon this evening, because we, members of the diocese of Rome, celebrate the presence of its new bishop. I am really happy to see you all here and thank you from the bottom of my heart.

A call to renew the devotion to Mary

But Pope Leo did not stop there. He continued by thanking all those who serve in this basilica, the two cardinals who are here with me today, and the many others who faithfully help us to live our life of prayer and devotion.

The Pope stressed the importance of having a relationship with the Mother of God. He said that it is a wonderful moment to renew our devotion to Mary, like Salus Populi Romani, who accompanied the people of Rome through so much of their trial.

The Pope hosts crowds outside the Basilica of St. Mary Major (Ansa)

Ask God, through the intercession of his mother, to bless your families, your loved ones and to help us travel together in the church, united as one family of God, he continued.

Pope Leo then led the faithful to pray to Mary's hail and before extending his apostolic blessing. In conclusion, he wished everyone a good evening and once again thanked them from the bottom of his heart of Chodes bless you!

Visit Pope Leo XIV at the Basilica of St. Mary Major

