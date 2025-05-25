Reform UKS first weekly local government operates





In the cruel surrounding environment of Durhams Aging County Hall, the Rebels were preparing to take power for the first time in a short history on Wednesday morning.

Am I nervous? Yes. Durham County Councils NEW Deputy Director Daren Grimes said before the Financial Times sweared.

Are you worried about starting? entirely. You will bet your lowest dollar.

Previously, GRIMES, which was previously known as a presenter at the right wing TV broadcasting station, is one of the 677 reform counselors elected throughout the UK on May 1, and NIGEL FARAGES PARTY has taken power in 10 local authorities and two markets.

Last week they moved to the council chairman at the campaign trail and climbed up and down the country.

My top priority is to allow people to do their best for money.

I think more and more people are getting more and more expensive.

His remarks reflect major reform messages in the Mays elections, and the party pitched the regional equivalence of the so -called government efficiency (DOGE) to voters who had deteriorated roads, reduced empty collections and tired of the council tax bill.

Durham County Countler gathers for group photos IAN FORSYTH/FT

Grimes and his colleagues now inherit the acute financial crisis that drives the dissatisfaction.

Since the first cuts began 15 years ago, the British Council Fund has been consistently failed because of the rapid cost of the snowball crisis of social welfare.

The reform counselor is now a billion -dollar budget for local services.

According to the Financial Times Analyne, their council has already cut $ 50 million ahead of the fiscal year to balance the legal requirements of the book.

Local reform leaders have been tightly tightly about their expenditure plans.

Linden Kemkaran, a new leader of the Kent County Council, announced the establishment of the local government efficiency department, but it is unlikely that there is a significant change in the annual budget set a few weeks ago.

In Durham, Grimes promised a new audit for parliamentary books to drive waste.

The local authorities have already been subject to legal audits delayed throughout the country due to chronic backlogs, but the FT said that his plan is for citizens' audit.

This allows people at full -rooted people to investigate the contract closely, he said.

Grimes said his group's desire was to reduce the council tax, but it was limited to reform the financial space for maneuvering. The 2025/26 Durhams budget paper said that this year's council should attack 18 million people this year if the prosecution does not increase maximum.

Reform Counselor attends Durham County Council Annual Conference Ian Forsyth/FT.

On average, the Reform Council currently spends 73 %of funds to social welfare, and according to FT analysis, discretionary expenditure is little.

Tony Travers, a local government expert at London Economic School, said that reform counselors would probably not find clear waste.

The problem they gained is that most of the councils they acquired were controlled by Tori.

Conservatives of the county government are generally very efficient and not known as over -spending. [diversity, equalities and inclusion] Initiative.

The reformed doge style agenda suffered the first obstacle after resignation a few days after three counselors won in Durham, Nottinghamshire and STAFFORDSHIRE.

Grimes admitted that the situation was unfortunate. But he pointed out a veteran party of local governments, such as the bankruptcy Burmingham Council's labor.

Other reform leaders tried to emphasize that their class did not fully include the originality of local governments.

In Lancashire, the council leader Stephen Atkinson previously led Tories' Ribble Valley Council.

Lancashire County Council's Stephen Atkinson Tories Stephen Chung/ALAMY

Lancashire is one of the three reform councils that inherited the specific crisis of the special education requirements.

In the latest report, OFSTED is widespread and pointed out the systematic failure, causing significant concerns about the experiences and results of children of Lancashire, Derbyshire, and Nottinghamshire, especially for family support.

KENT and Derbyshire also operate deficits approved by the government due to rapid transportation costs for children with special educational demands.

The Reform Council has already made a lot of money -free decisions and presentations that reflect the party national agenda.

Durham, D. Beach and Lancashire slaughtered a committee with committees that are dedicated to climate change.

Lincolnshire Council abandoned the authorities of the Independence Flood Committee, facing the vague opposition of the conservatives and the Labor Party.

The Ukraine and Pride flags were also removed outside the county hall.

The Reform Council is likely to be thorns by attempting to reorganize the local government with local governments.

Kemkaran said the government's plan would pioneer our county and inherently eliminate our unique identity. KENTS KEMKARAN added:

Linden Kemkaran (Front Center) with the reform of Kent County Hall in the Maidstone Gareth Fuller/PA

However, there is already a hint that local leaders may not follow the state's message about the letter.

Luke Campbell, the East Yorkshires market, cited green energy investment as the top priority despite wanted to use all levers that could be used to block the projects that could be used by the Reformed State Deputy Director Richard TICE last week. I joined the fan-neuron partnership.

Grimes said the state leadership will never instruct the decision of the regional council.

TRAVERS said that reforms have been campaigned and campaigned and operated so far, but Farage could be wise to allow latitude.

The best approach to reform is to allow a significant difference in many national policies. He said, according to old words, there is no right or left -wing way to empty dust, he said.

