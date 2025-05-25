The American lawyer in Los An





The best federal prosecutor in Los Angeles increases the application of immigration to prison while the Trump administration is looking for more means to withdraw more immigrants from sanctuary cities.

US Atty. Bill Essayli announced this week that a pilot program nicknamed the Guardian Angel operation intended to neutralize the laws of the sanctuary states. The office identifies individuals with judicial lockers who have been expelled and accuse them of illegally reinstating the United States, a federal crime.

Tactics focuses on federal resources in the main rules of the sanctuary that have hampered the work of the county of immigration agents and state prisons.

Under the Trump administration, we will not allow the jurisdictions of the sanctuary to appropriate the security of the American people, Essayli published on X in the announcement of the program.

State officials say they are already cooperating with federal officials with regard to immigrants who have committed crimes.

Although the Trump administration can seek to blame California when it becomes desperate to deliver its erroneous and inhuman mass deportation program, the application of immigration is and has always been the use of federal governments, said a spokesman for California Atty. General Rob Bonta.

The practice of continuing individuals for illegal entry has been widely used in the administrations of Obama and Second Bush, but has become out of use in recent years. The resumption of this could increase the number of immigration arrests in the region, according to experts.

Essayli, a former state assembly and the sons of Lebanese immigrants, was appointed last month. He told Fox News that he had created a dedicated group of federal officials to cross the databases to identify the imprisoned immigrants who had been expelled. The new effort could produce dozens of charges every week.

The administration was frustrated by California's policy which prohibits local police from arresting someone only for an expulsion order or holding someone in prison for more time so that immigration agents can hold them.

Due to the past, immigration officials were on local police to help them apply, but in the last decade, California and other states have increased protections for immigrants. The State has reduced its involvement in the application of immigration to the streets and in prisons, leading to a law of 2018 which ended the use of agreements 287 (G), which allowed local jailers to filter the suspects of violations of immigration.

Immigration activists argued that these agreements have eroded confidence with the community and punished immigrants with minor offenses.

The Trump administration has aggressively pushed to relaunch such programs across the country because it tries to make its promise of mass expulsion.

The time to give illegal criminal extraterrestrials a free pass is finished, said Essayli in a press release. Although California can currently ignore detainees, it cannot ignore federal arrest warrants.

There is still a lot of collaboration between the federal and federal immigration authorities.

Under state law, California prison officials can transfer any detainee to police custody, but they must give the person. And the police can inform immigration agents of someone's liberation if they have certain convictions. These include any crime that has resulted in state prison, most of the other crimes in their file in the past 15 years, and some high -level crimes in the past five years.

President Trump painted sanctuary cities as more dangerous, and a large part of his immigration program is sentenced to withdrawing criminals. Experts say that rhetoric does not correspond to reality.

The fundamental hypothesis is a general immigrant crime, said Charis Kubrin, professor of criminology at UC Irvine. His research and others show no link between the status of the sanctuary and the crime.

Immigrants do not commit crime at a higher pace than born of the natives, and immigration in a region does not increase crime rates, she said.

The Essaylis office said that its office will deposit charges and request arrest warrants so that federal agents can take as many defendants as possible in state prisons.

In 2023 and 2024, federal prosecutors of the California central district covering seven counties, including Los Angeles, accused a total of 17 people of illegal reinstatement after the withdrawal, according to the office.

Between January 20 and May 1, the office charged 347 people from illegal back to school. During the first five days of the program that started on May 10, 13 people were arrested, which is in fact a slower rate than the previous three months.

But even if the figures are increasing, the program could meet a roadblock created by its own success, as the number of prosecutions rises.

At the end of the day, they will come up against … capacity problems, said Muzaffar Chishti, a principal researcher at the Policy Institute migration.

The writer Andrea Castillo contributed to this story.

