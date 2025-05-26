



The US Hockey for Men's Hockey team has won its first autonomous world championship since 1933, beating Switzerland 1-0 in extension in the Sunday final in Stockholm.

TAGE Thompson des Buffalo Sabers scored the Golden goal 2:02 in OT to give the United States their first major tournament title since the 1996 World Cup. Their last Olympic title came in 1980 with The Miracle On Ice.

Jeremy Swayman of Boston Bruins stopped the 25 Swiss shots. Swayman was the third unused goalkeeper for the United States during the confrontation of the 4 nations in February behind Connor Hellebuyck and Jake Oettinger, none of whom was in the world team when their NHL clubs did the Stanley Cup qualifiers.

For a while, the Olympic Games also counted as world championships, so that the American Olympic medals in 1952 (Silver), 1956 (Silver) and 1960 (Gold) are also world championship medals.

The United States was eliminated worlds in the quarterfinals last year. The Americans finished fourth in Worlds in 2022 and 2023 and made the semi-finals 13 times since the IIHF restored a round of the hook eliminatory series in 1992.

They lost 12 semi-finals in a row before beating Sweden in Stockholm on Saturday to ensure their first gold or silver finish in an autonomous world since 1950.

After Sunday victory, the team celebrated with a jersey by Johnny Gaudreau, the American leader of all time points and assists in the world championship. Gaudreau and his brother Matthew died on August 29 after being struck by an alleged drunk driver while they were cycling.

The American Olympic alignment in 2026 with the expected return of NHL players for the first time since 2014 should be very different from the world team.

Only two players of the world team (Swayman and defender Zach Werenski) were on the game list of the 4 nations. The team of 4 nations should look more closely at the Olympic team which will be appointed entirely at the end of 2025 or January 2026.

Many best NHL players are missing worlds because the tournament takes place during the Stanley Cup qualifiers. Others choose to rest after the NHL season.

The American coach in Worlds was San Jose Sharks Ryan Warsofsky.

The American coach of the Olympic Games is the New York Rangers Mike Sullivan.

Hilary Knight can break the American record for appearances in Olympic hockey in 2026.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nbcsports.com/olympics/news/iihf-world-championship-hockey-2025-final The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos