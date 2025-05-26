



The president of the federal reserve, Jay Powell, called on students to protect democracy while praising American universities as a crucial national asset, a few days after the Trump administration intensified its attacks on higher education.

We direct the world in many ways, especially in scientific innovation and economic dynamism, the USS Central Banker told a start to Princeton on Sunday. Our big universities are the desire for the world and a crucial national asset.

This week, the Trump administration prohibited Harvard University from registering international students, the last attack on the Ivy League on left indoctrination and anti -Semitism.

While praising American universities, Powell, who was himself attacked by the American president, urged Princeton Graduatesto not to take anything for granted.

When you look back in 50 years, you will want to know that you have done everything you need to preserve and strengthen our democracy, and get closer and closer to the timeless ideals of the founders, said the president of the Fed.

The bar on Harvard, which places the future of more than 6,500 international students in Limbo, was temporarily blocked on Friday by a judge of the American district court.

The administration has also reduced billions of funds for higher education establishments in the United States, the main European countries such as France to offer academic positions to the main academics currently based in the United States.

The Ivy League colleges, which include Harvard and Princeton and six other universities, the world rankings regularly.

Powell called on the promotion of 2025 to take risks, to consider public service and to carefully protect their integrity.

In fifty years, you will want to be able to look in the mirror and know that you have done what you thought, in each part of your life, said the president of the Fed.

At the end of the day, your integrity is all you have.

Powell was appointed by Trump in his first mandate, but is now under fire of the president for not having reduced interest rates fairly quickly.

The American president described him as too late and a major loser after the Fed left the pending interest rates between 4.25 and 4.5% this year.

Powell and other Fed officials say they cannot reduce interest rates as long as it does not become clear that the world's presidents of the trade war will not trigger another persistent American inflation wave.

Kevin Hassett, head of the national economic council of Trumps, said last month that the administration would continue to study the means to dismiss Powell before the end of his mandate next May. Trump has since said that he did not intend to dismiss the Fed chair.

Powell, who intends to purge his full mandate, said he thought that dismissing him about the differences in opinion on monetary policy was not authorized by law.

An opinion of the Supreme Court issued earlier this week indicated that the nine USS judges thought that the White House was not allowed to get involved in federal independence to define monetary policy, because it deemed good in dismissing members of the Place of Central Banks.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ft.com/content/afc28dce-ed2b-430d-8a7e-0ac5ed442eff The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

