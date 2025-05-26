



Born in Denmark after 1970, we will face the world's highest state pension age by 2040, which has now passed the life of the Danish state pension and now passed the new law of 81.7 years.

Using this system, changes in the longevity automatically adjust the pension age, which is similar to what is already in place in the UK.

Experts now seem to be “almost inevitable” by raising the state pension age to 70 as a result of Denmark's legislation. In the UK, the age for the current pension is 66 years old, but there is a question of how much it can increase.

In general, the main pension age is indicated at the beginning of the main pension, and is designed to spend the appropriate time for pensions for retirement in which pensions are funded in proportion to the national average life expectancy.

In the UK, it has already increased to 67 between 2026 and 2028, which affects those born after April 6, 1960. If you increase to 68 in 2044 and 2046, it affects those born on April 5, 1977.

But Jason Hollands, managing director of Evelyn Partners, said on his newspapers that the British would face the 68 -year -old retirement age before the mid -20140s.

Under the 2014 Pension Act, the main pension age can be reviewed every five years. The previous review began in December 2021.

Experts have suggested that due to medical development, the life expectancy has increased significantly over the next few years, and potentially urged the increase in the state pension age.

Sir Steve Webb, a former pension minister and currently partner of LCP, said: “The pension age is rising as the state is in harmony with the combination of people who live longer and fall.

Other experts argued that it was unfair to compare the UK and the Danish pension system. This is because Denmark integrates the means test elements and early retirement options that the British system does not hold.

Denmark's main pension age is 67 years old and is one of the same worlds of countries such as Italy, Australia, the Netherlands, Greece and Iceland.

Only a small number of countries maintain the main pension age under 60, including 55 -year -old Sri Lanka, 58 -year -old Indonesia, and 59 Bangladesh.

